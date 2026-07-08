AMFRESH and Paine Schwartz Partners Extend Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Fresh Food

MADRID, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMFRESH Group (“AMFRESH” or the “Group”) today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Paine Schwartz Partners ("PSP"), reinforcing the Group's ability to execute its long-term Strategic Ambition Plan.

The renewed partnership marks the next phase in AMFRESH's development, supporting the delivery of its long-term Strategic Ambition Plan—a roadmap to accelerate innovation, expand internationally and build a broader, more diversified business through disciplined organic growth, innovation-led expansion and selective strategic acquisitions, while advancing AMFRESH's ambition to lead the transformation of the global fresh food industry.

Over the last decade, AMFRESH has built one of the world's leading integrated innovation platforms for the agrifood industry, combining proprietary genetics and breeding, advanced farming systems, sustainable production, supply chain capability, technology and deep retail partnerships into an end-to-end ecosystem designed to transform how fresh food is developed, produced and commercialized.

The Group's Strategic Ambition Plan is designed to build on these foundations, accelerating investment in the areas expected to shape the future of fresh food while creating a broader, more diversified business with an increasingly global footprint. Building on the strength of AMFRESH's existing customer partnerships and a decade of innovation and growth, the plan will expand the Group across products, geographies and business segments through continued investment in innovation, varietal development, advanced farming systems, resilient supply chains and deeper collaboration with leading retailers.

Delivering this ambition also depends on people. Alongside continued investment in innovation and technology, AMFRESH is committed to developing its existing talent, attracting exceptional professionals from across the global fresh food industry, and strengthening the leadership, capabilities and culture needed to shape the next generation of agrifood innovation.

As part of the renewed agreement, PSP is expanding its minority investment in AMFRESH Group and BLOOM FRESH, the genetics and IP licensing division of AMFRESH. The extended partnership provides significant additional new capital and strategic support as AMFRESH pursues one of the most ambitious growth and investment programmes in its history.

Alvaro Muñoz, Chief Executive Officer of AMFRESH Group, commented, “The agrifood industry is at an inflection point. Consumers, retailers and growers are demanding greater innovation, stronger sustainability and entirely new ways of creating value. Over the last decade, AMFRESH has built a unique global platform spanning genetics and breeding, advanced farming systems, technology, supply chain capability and deep retail partnerships. We are now entering a new phase of growth, with a clear plan to scale that platform, accelerate innovation and invest in the capabilities and talent our industry will need over the next decade. Our ambition is to become an even stronger, more relevant and more capable partner for growers, retailers and consumers. Achieving that ambition requires long-term investment, exceptional people, disciplined execution and partners who share our long-term vision. PSP has been an exceptional partner over the last eight years, and their continued support gives us the confidence and capacity to deliver one of the most ambitious transformation plans in the global fresh food industry.”

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of PSP, stated: “AMFRESH has built one of the most differentiated platforms in the global agrifood sector, combining world-class innovation, operational excellence and a compelling long-term vision. We are excited to deepen our partnership and support the Company's next phase of growth through continued investment, strategic acquisitions and international expansion. We believe AMFRESH is uniquely positioned to create long-term value while helping build a more sustainable, resilient and innovative global fresh food industry."

Evercore served as financial advisor to AMFRESH on the transaction.

About AMFRESH Group

AMFRESH Group is a global agrifood innovation company shaping the future of FRESH food through innovation, science and technology. Through its vertically integrated business model, the Group combines proprietary genetics and breeding, agriscience, biotechnology, sustainable farming and global commercialization to translate scientific innovation into commercial impact at scale. With more than 95 years of expertise, AMFRESH operates in over 60 countries and employs more than 12,000 people worldwide. AMFRESH partners with many of the world's leading retailers and growers to deliver differentiated products, trusted supply and innovation across the FRESH food value chain, helping build healthier, more resilient and more sustainable food systems. For further information, visit www.amfresh.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com

Contacts:

AMFRESH Media Contact

Patricia Sagarminaga

patricia.sagarminaga@amfresh.com

+34 669161941

Paine Schwartz Media Contact

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

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