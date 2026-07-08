Nordic Ranked No. 1 Overall in Black Book’s 2026 Healthcare IT Consulting and Advisory Services Report

MADISON, Wis., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic®, a global health and technology consulting company, has been ranked No. 1 overall in Black Book Market Research's 2026 Healthcare IT Consulting & Advisory Services report for EHR Optimization, Workflow Redesign & Selective Implementation.

Based on direct feedback from 620 healthcare executives representing 145 provider organizations, Nordic earned the highest overall score in the report, achieving a 9.71 average across 18 qualitative performance indicators and more No. 1 rankings than any other firm evaluated. The report also identified Nordic as the category's "optimization-led leader," highlighting the firm's strengths in workflow redesign, adoption, managed services, interoperability, analytics, and client enablement.

The recognition reflects a broader shift across healthcare as organizations focus on maximizing the value of existing technology investments. As health systems work to improve operational efficiency, clinician experience, financial performance, and long-term sustainability, optimization has become an increasingly important strategic priority.

"Healthcare organizations are working to improve performance, strengthen operations, and create better experiences for clinicians and patients, often while navigating significant financial and workforce pressures. We are proud to partner with them in that effort. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the trust our clients place in Nordic to help them realize greater value from their technology investments and achieve meaningful outcomes," said Alicia Harkness, CEO of Nordic.

In addition to its No. 1 overall ranking, Nordic earned top marks in areas healthcare organizations continue to prioritize, including clinician experience, managed services, revenue cycle performance, data and interoperability, AI governance, and benefits realization. The report also highlighted Nordic's ability to support reliable operations, reduce end-user burden, and help organizations improve performance across their enterprise environments.

"The most successful transformations happen when clinical, operational, financial, and technology leaders are aligned around a shared objective. Our teams help create that alignment and turn strategy into measurable results. This recognition reflects both the strength of our client partnerships and the commitment of our consultants who support them every day,” said Katherine Sager, president of Healthcare Enterprise Services, Nordic.

Nordic’s ranking underscores the company’s continued focus on helping healthcare organizations strengthen operations, support clinicians and staff, improve the care experience, and derive greater value from enterprise technology investments through advisory services, implementation support, managed services, digital transformation, revenue cycle optimization, and data-driven innovation. Learn more at nordicglobal.com.

About Nordic

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting partner focused on healthcare delivery and the systems that support it. With deep clinical, operational, and technical expertise, Nordic works alongside hospital and health system leaders to solve complex challenges, strengthen performance, and prepare care teams for what's next. By pairing strategic insight with hands-on execution, Nordic enables clients to drive greater value from their enterprise technologies and advance the care experience for patients and practitioners.

Media Contact

Rebecca Whaley, Nordic

globalmarketing@nordicglobal.com