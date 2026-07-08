Canon Medical Systems USA and Us2.ai Announce Reseller Relationship for AI-Enabled Echocardiography

Tustin, Ca, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging solutions, today announced a reseller relationship with Us2.ai, an AI echocardiography software company, to expand access to AI‑driven measurement and reporting alongside Canon’s Aplio i‑series ultrasound systems.

Echocardiography is often time‑intensive and manual, creating opportunities to enhance efficiency. Through this relationship, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. will offer Us2.ai’s cloud‑based technology as part of its broader echocardiography portfolio, giving customers additional flexibility to adopt AI within existing workflows.

Us2.ai’s software is designed to automate echocardiographic measurements and reporting, helping streamline routine tasks and support more consistent assessments. When used alongside Canon’s Aplio i‑series, known for its image quality and workflow design, the offering provides a practical option for teams looking to enhance efficiency in cardiac imaging.

“We are pleased to work with Us2.ai to expand access to AI‑enabled tools for echocardiography,” said Dan Skyba, Sr. Managing Director of the Ultrasound Business Unit at Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

“This relationship with Canon helps bring our technology to more clinicians, supported by high‑quality imaging systems widely used in echocardiography,” said Seth Koeppel, Business Development Leader for Us2.ai.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. provides a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, diagnostic and interventional X‑ray, MRI, ultrasound, service solutions, and advanced Healthcare IT. Guided by Canon Medical Group’s Made for Life as the medical business slogan, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to equip healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that enhance clinical performance, safety, comfort, and outcomes—helping deliver better health opportunities for patients worldwide.

We invest in research and product development that directly addresses the real clinical, operational, and business needs of our customers. By improving accessibility, enabling cross‑platform integration, and supporting patient‑centered care pathways, we aim to deliver solutions that are both meaningful and impactful.

Working hand in hand with our medical, academic, and research partners, we build relationships founded on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry‑leading innovations that improve patient outcomes and enrich quality of life for communities around the world.

About Us2.ai

Us2.ai is a pioneer in the development of AI technology for cardiovascular care. The company’s mission is to leverage advanced AI algorithms to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing and treating heart disease more accurately and efficiently. Us2.ai’s solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows, providing valuable insights that improve patient care and outcomes.