Seven Sprott ETFs Tracking Nasdaq Indexes Will Add September and March Quarterly Rebalances

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc., today announced that the Nasdaq indexes tracked by several of its ETFs will add rebalances in September and March beginning September 21, 2026.

The indexes will be rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December, with the semi-annual index reconstitution coinciding with the June and December rebalances. The implementation of a quarterly rebalance is intended to reduce the index drift from the stated methodology.

The following Nasdaq indexes will now be reconstituted on the first trading day following the third Friday in March, June, September and December, and rebalanced on the first trading date following the third Friday in March and September:

Sprott ETF Nasdaq Index Sprott Critical Materials ETF (Nasdaq: SETM) Nasdaq Sprott Critical Materials™ Index (NSETM™) Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: URNJ) Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index (NSURNJ™) Sprott Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPP) Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPP™) Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPJ) Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPJ™) Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: LITP) Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners™ Index (NSLITP™) Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (Nasdaq: NIKL) Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners™ Index (NSNIKL™) Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (Nasdaq: SLVR) Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index (NSLVR™)

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Contact:

Glen Williams

Senior Managing Partner

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

Direct: (416) 943-43945

gwilliams@sprott.com

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. To obtain a fund’s Prospectus, which contains this and other information, contact your financial professional, call 1.888.622.1813 or visit SprottETFs.com. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day, which may indicate higher transaction costs and result in higher taxes when fund shares are held in a taxable account.

Diversification does not protect against loss. The funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers, particularly those in the natural resources and/or precious metals industry, which may experience greater price volatility. Relative to other sectors, natural resources and precious metals investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the funds on a secondary market. Only “authorized participants” may trade directly with the fund, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Sprott Critical Materials™ Index, NSETM™, Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index, NSURNJ™, Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners™ Index, NSCOPP™, Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners™ Index, NSCOPJ™, Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners™ Index, NSLITP™, Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners™ Index, NSNIKL™, Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index, and NSLVR™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

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