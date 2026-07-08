AmpliTech Group’s 64T64R Massive MIMO Radio Featured in VIAVI VALOR Lab Demonstrations for AI-RAN Alliance Members

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) (the “Company” or “AmpliTech”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) microwave components, 5G communication systems, and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), today announced that its O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit was featured in live demonstrations at VIAVI Solutions’ VALOR Lab during a recent facility tour for AI-RAN Alliance members and attendees.

The tour, held in conjunction with the AI-RAN Alliance Annual Meeting, brought approximately 120 attendees through VIAVI’s Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR™) facility in Chandler, Arizona. VALOR is a purpose-built, AI-enabled testing environment combining a 600 plus automated test case library, a 25-by-35-foot RF anechoic chamber, with GPU infrastructure from a prominent AI player in the industry, and on-site multi-vendor O-RAN reference configurations. Funded in part by the NTIA’s Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, VALOR is recognized as the industry’s first AI-RAN Alliance-endorsed lab.

AmpliTech’s 64T64R radio was used in live demonstrations during the tour, giving attendees a firsthand look at the radio’s performance within a multi-vendor O-RAN reference environment, the kind of real-world validation that operators and integrators increasingly require before committing to large-scale deployment.

Independent Validation in a Multi-Vendor Environment

VALOR’s role in the Open RAN ecosystem is to provide rigorous, independent validation of AI-powered RAN technology before it reaches live commercial networks. Since opening in 2024, the lab has executed more than 2,100 test runs across 377 test cases and has maintained an average occupancy rate of 75%, reflecting strong demand from across the industry for the kind of testing infrastructure most companies cannot replicate in-house.

AmpliTech’s inclusion in VALOR’s demonstration environment, alongside other leading O-RAN vendors, reflects the radio’s continued validation across an expanding set of independent testing venues, including the Open6G OTIC at Northeastern University and the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2026, in which AmpliTech’s 64T64R was the only radio of its configuration to participate.

Executive Commentary

“Every independent evaluation adds another layer of credibility to our technology. It is one of the strongest indicators of technology leadership,” says said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “VALOR is exactly the kind of environment where that matters, a rigorous, multi-vendor, AI-enabled testing infrastructure that the industry is using to separate what works from what is still theoretical. We’re glad to be part of it.”

About VIAVI Solutions’ VALOR Lab

VIAVI’s Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR™) is a purpose-built, AI-enabled testing facility located in Chandler, Arizona, offering a comprehensive automated test case library, large-scale RF anechoic chamber testing, with a prominent industry player GPU’s infrastructure, and multi-vendor O-RAN reference configurations. VALOR is recognized as the industry’s first AI-RAN Alliance-endorsed lab and is funded in part by the NTIA’s Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. For more information, visit www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/valor.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions (AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Division) work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers, including statements regarding outside lab certifications, anticipated margin expansion, and expected uses of cash. Words such as “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Source: AmpliTech Group, Inc.