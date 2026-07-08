Integer Technologies and NautiGEN Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Power Solutions for Undersea Systems





COLUMBIA, S.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of mission assurance and reliability software for maritime operations, announced today a new memorandum of understanding with NautiGEN, a hydrogen fuel cell company launched by Cellula Robotics and Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen to advance high-density power solutions for uncrewed marine systems. The agreement establishes a framework to connect NautiGEN power solutions with Integer’s DIGIT assurance platform to support unmanned maritime applications, including UUVs and other underwater systems.

“For underwater system operators and owners, this pairing means fewer unknowns and greater confidence of mission success in the field,” said Aaron Wagner, chief strategy officer of Integer. “By linking NautiGEN’s efficient marine hydrogen power systems with Integer’s mission assurance software, we’re not only delivering persistent, low-signature power but real-time, data-based, actionable insights to ensure systems perform when and where it matters most.”

Connecting DIGIT software capabilities with NautiGEN power solutions provides:

Mission Health Indicators to Operators: The integration translates NautiGEN’s hydrogen fuel cell power technology state data into actionable mission intelligence such as range predictions for vehicles, mission health, and planning inputs for both offboard human operators and onboard autonomous systems.

The integration translates NautiGEN’s hydrogen fuel cell power technology state data into actionable mission intelligence such as range predictions for vehicles, mission health, and planning inputs for both offboard human operators and onboard autonomous systems. Pre-Mission Planning: For underwater vehicle applications, a pre-mission validation workflow combines NautiGEN’s fuel cell performance models and system-state data with Integer’s decision-aid tools for go/no-go recommendations to operators.

For underwater vehicle applications, a pre-mission validation workflow combines NautiGEN’s fuel cell performance models and system-state data with Integer’s decision-aid tools for go/no-go recommendations to operators. Operator Awareness: DIGIT relays NautiGEN power data and state predictions to human operators via a real-time display of operational information.



“Mission success is built on power you can trust and the insight to know how it will perform,” said Jason Stanley, Director, NautiGEN and Chief Operating Officer, Cellula Robotics. “Our collaboration with Integer brings together efficient hydrogen fuel cell systems and mission assurance software to create a more integrated, intelligent capability, delivering resilient energy, real-time performance insight, and the confidence operators need to execute and deliver in the most demanding undersea environments.”

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create mission-focused solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering solutions portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems. Learn more at www.integer-tech.com.

About NautiGEN

NautiGEN is a maritime hydrogen fuel cell company launched by Cellula Robotics and Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. to advance high-density power solutions for maritime operations, autonomous systems, subsea vehicles, seabed power systems and surface uncrewed systems. Its technology is being developed for applications where endurance, reliable power and efficient mission logistics are central to operational performance. Learn more at www.nautigenpower.com.

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ab7a895-5e91-43b6-9d39-a7952c352686