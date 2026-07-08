Eagle Real Estate Partners and The Vistria Group Acquire 402-Unit Orange County Apartment Community

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Real Estate Partners (“Eagle”), a vertically integrated multifamily investment manager and operator focused on attainable housing, and The Vistria Group (“Vistria”), a private investment firm that seeks to deliver both strong financial returns and meaningful impact, today announced the closing of an affordable housing preservation acquisition of Crystal View Apartments, a 402-unit apartment mixed-income workforce housing community located in Garden Grove, California.

Through the acquisition, Eagle and Vistria will extend existing affordability for 20% of the community’s units restricted to households earning up to 50% of Area Median Income (AMI) and will establish new long-term affordability restrictions for an additional 30% of units at 80% of AMI. The transaction preserves affordability commitments that were nearing expiration and creates new long-term affordability protections where none previously existed, helping maintain access to quality housing in Orange County. The partnership will also implement targeted capital improvements to enhance the property and resident experience.

“Crystal View represents the continued scaling of our attainable housing platform and expands our presence into Orange County, one of the most supply-constrained housing markets in the country,” said Taylor Friend, Managing Partner of Eagle Real Estate Partners. “We are proud to work alongside best-in-class partners who share our commitment to long-term affordability, disciplined execution, and community stewardship.”

"Investments like Crystal View demonstrate how strong partnerships can preserve affordable housing in high-opportunity, supply-constrained markets. We are proud to partner with Eagle to expand long-term affordability while delivering lasting value for residents and investors," said Yusef Freeman, Partner of Real Estate at The Vistria Group.

Crystal View is Eagle’s third affordable housing preservation acquisition in the past twelve months, following the $107-million acquisition of the 350-unit Hills at Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles County in November 2025 and the $162.5-million acquisition of the 551-unit Hendrix and Hadley Apartments in Escondido in March 2026. The acquisition further establishes the firm’s footprint across Southern California.

Crystal View Apartments is a 402-unit garden-style multifamily community, centrally located in Orange County adjacent to major employers and retail amenities. Built in 1968 and renovated in 2012 the property offers 555 parking spaces, on-site resident services and expansive amenities including a resort-style pool, fitness center and sports-complex in addition to a critical stock of attainable housing in a supply constrained Orange County submarket.

“This acquisition reflects our conviction that preserving and expanding affordability in well-located communities can deliver durable, long-term returns for our partners and a meaningful improvement in quality of life for residents,” said Shahny Lutfeali, Managing Partner of Eagle Real Estate Partners. “In addition, we want to thank Geoff Boler, Jonathan Merhaut, and the Newmark debt and sales teams for their collaboration throughout the sales process.”

About Eagle Real Estate Partners

Eagle Real Estate Partners is a Los Angeles-based institutional multifamily investment firm specializing in the acquisition and repositioning of multifamily communities across the Western United States. The firm pursues a broad range of investment strategies spanning fully regulated affordable housing, market rate to affordable conversions, and market rate workforce housing through value-add and core-plus business plans and has deep experience structuring and executing complex joint ventures alongside institutional capital partners.

For more information about Eagle Real Estate Partners, please visit eaglerepartners.com.

About The Vistria Group



The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With $17 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth.