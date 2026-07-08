60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Option Agreement with Florida State University to Advance Castanospermine for Tick-Borne Diseases

License expands collaboration with Florida State University to evaluate castanospermine for Powassan virus disease, tick-borne encephalitis, alpha-gal syndrome, and post-treatment Lyme disease

Agreement builds on Company's expertise in vector-borne diseases and complements ongoing development of tafenoquine for babesiosis

Company continues to evaluate multiple regulatory pathways for castanospermine while prioritizing prescription drug development



WASHINGTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (the “Company” or “60 Degrees Pharma”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for vector-borne disease, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement with the Florida State University Research Foundation (FSURF) covering intellectual property related to the therapeutic development of castanospermine for multiple tick-borne diseases.

Under the agreement, 60 Degrees Pharma has an exclusive option to negotiate an exclusive U.S. license for patented technology and associated know-how relating to the use of castanospermine in the fields of Powassan virus disease, tick-borne encephalitis, alpha-gal syndrome, and post-treatment Lyme disease. The agreement also provides the Company with an evaluation period to develop a commercialization strategy and supporting development plan.

Castanospermine is a naturally occurring iminosugar found in Australian Chestnut (Castanospermum australe). The compound has demonstrated broad antiviral and immunomodulatory activity in preclinical studies. There is substantial human safety experience from clinical trials with celgosivir, a pro-drug that converts almost completely to castanospermine after oral administration.

“This agreement reflects our belief that castanospermine may have its greatest long-term value as the basis for innovative prescription medicines addressing important unmet needs in tick-borne diseases,” said Geoff Dow, Chief Executive Officer of 60 Degrees Pharma. “The option agreement gives us the flexibility to advance a focused development strategy while leveraging our existing expertise in vector-borne infectious diseases.”

The Company recently met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss its New Dietary Ingredient Notification for use of Australian Chestnut Extract in a dietary supplement. Following those discussions, the Company is re-evaluating its regulatory strategy for the dietary supplement opportunity while prioritizing development programs where castanospermine may provide greater clinical and commercial value.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and commercializing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. The Company achieved U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention in 2018. ARAKODA is commercially available in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research and academic organizations in the U.S. and Australia. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com .

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

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This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for tafenoquine (ARAKODA® or other regimen) or Australian Chestnut Extract in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials or patient recruitment in our trials might be slow or negligible; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact

Kristen Landon

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