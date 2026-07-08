Spreetail Marks 20 Years of Powering Ecommerce

LINCOLN, Neb., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spreetail, the leading ecommerce marketplace accelerator, is celebrating a milestone moment: Marking 20 years of helping brands win on the world’s most competitive marketplaces.

Founded in 2006 on credit cards and no outside capital, Spreetail started by selling used IBM computers on eBay. An early bet to expand out of electronics into baby strollers opened the door to the broad, multi-category, multi-channel business Spreetail is today. Twenty years later, Spreetail has sold over $9 billion online and is a top five seller on Amazon, Walmart, and Target, operating across 20+ channels globally.

“The goal hasn't changed: be the most brand-centric company in the world,” said Josh Ketter, Global CEO at Spreetail. “What has changed is the complexity of the job. There are more channels, more data, more ways to win and lose in a single week. Our partners need us to keep pace with that. The team has – in fact, they’ve shipped over 40% more packages year-to-date.”

Spreetail was built specifically for big-and-bulky products, a category most fulfillment networks handle poorly. Over two decades, the company has navigated supply chain disruptions, global tariffs, and the rapid rise of AI, growing at a 30%+ CAGR. The result is an operating model that consistently delivers for brand partners: a 97%+ in-stock rate across all brands, 99% same-day ship confirmation, and an average 40%+ sales lift in the first 12 months – with many brand partners exceeding 100% growth.

Spreetail’s growth has been powered by a long record of investment in capabilities that directly benefit brands including:

Prime access at scale: One of the first Seller Fulfilled Prime networks for big-&-bulky products, giving oversize brands the Prime badge without the operational complexity.

One of the first Seller Fulfilled Prime networks for big-&-bulky products, giving oversize brands the Prime badge without the operational complexity. Intelligent operations: Smart Shelf, Spreetail's AI-driven operating system – delivering an average 37.5% faster fulfillment, 78% YoY growth in incremental ad revenue, and a 92% reduction in listing optimization time.

Smart Shelf, Spreetail's AI-driven operating system – delivering an average 37.5% faster fulfillment, 78% YoY growth in incremental ad revenue, and a 92% reduction in listing optimization time. Same-day at scale: Same-day delivery reaching 25% of the U.S. population by EOY, a 20%+ lift over next-day.

Same-day delivery reaching 25% of the U.S. population by EOY, a 20%+ lift over next-day. Shared upside: Shareback, the first profit-sharing program from an ecommerce accelerator to brands.

Shareback, the first profit-sharing program from an ecommerce accelerator to brands. Emerging channel expansion: Early investment in TikTok Shop drove 110%+ YoY sales growth and earned a Rising Star award for top growth in the Home category in Q1 2026.

Early investment in TikTok Shop drove 110%+ YoY sales growth and earned a Rising Star award for top growth in the Home category in Q1 2026. Global footprint: Operating across 20+ channels worldwide, with international expansion now reaching 10 European markets and 100%+ YoY growth internationally.

Operating across 20+ channels worldwide, with international expansion now reaching 10 European markets and 100%+ YoY growth internationally. Strategic acquisitions: Buy Box Experts (2022) and Echo AI (2024) – strengthening Spreetail's performance marketing, AI-powered insights, and customer sentiment capabilities.

Buy Box Experts (2022) and Echo AI (2024) – strengthening Spreetail's performance marketing, AI-powered insights, and customer sentiment capabilities. Frozen, fast: A nationwide cold chain network built in under 60 days, enabling next-day frozen delivery across the U.S.





The results speak for themselves. Spreetail itself has sustained 40%+ growth alongside its brand partners. With an industry-leading NPS over 75 and a 98% partner retention rate, the model is built around brand outcomes, not just operational efficiency. In 2025, Fast Company named Spreetail one of the most innovative companies of the year.

“Twenty years means we’ve seen the cycles. Marketplace shifts, supply chain disruptions, global tariffs, now AI,” added Ketter. “My read is we’re at a real inflection point, the same magnitude of change as electricity or the internet. The difference this time is that the winners won’t be whoever has the best tech. It’ll be whoever applies it fastest and learns from what doesn’t work. But the DNA that got us here — iterate fast, fail, learn, adapt — that’s the same DNA that gets us to year 40. The work is in front of us."



About Spreetail

Spreetail accelerates ecommerce growth for brands by combining marketplace expertise, operational infrastructure, and proprietary technology. Brands expand market share across 20+ channels globally including Amazon, Walmart, Target+, TikTok Shop, and more while simplifying the operational complexity behind ecommerce growth. Through integrated fulfillment, real-time performance intelligence, and full-funnel marketplace execution, Spreetail enables brands to scale faster and operate more efficiently – partners average 40% sales growth in year one, backed by a 97% in-stock rate, 99.8% same-day ship confirmation, and next-day delivery reach to 85% of the U.S. population. Learn how Spreetail can accelerate your marketplace growth: spreetail.com.

Contact:

spreetail@samsonpr.com