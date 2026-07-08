AmivoFrame Introduces a Smart Digital Photo Frame for Parents and Grandparents





A new option for families searching for gifts for parents and grandparents, with AI voice interaction, Daily Family Letters, remote photo sharing and plug-in-ready setup

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmivoFrame today announced its Smart Digital Photo Frame, a connected family frame designed for North American shoppers looking for a digital photo frame for parents, a digital photo frame for grandparents, and more meaningful ways to stay close between calls.

AmivoFrame was inspired by a familiar family feeling: loving deeply, but not always being able to be there. The idea grew from worrying about an aging grandmother in a senior living community, missing a mother who lived far away.

While most digital picture frames stop at remote photo sharing, AmivoFrame is designed to bring AI into what happens after those photos arrive. Powered by Gemini, Google’s large language model, this AI digital photo frame can understand family photos, support natural voice interaction, and help parents and grandparents ask for specific memories, revisit familiar faces, and start simple conversations around the moments their family shares.





“Love should not have to wait until life becomes less busy,” said an AmivoFrame spokesperson. “We created AmivoFrame for the quiet moments between phone calls, when a parent, grandparent or loved one can feel remembered through photos, voices and everyday care.”

A key feature is Daily Family Letters, which uses AI to summarize meaningful moments from a parent or grandparent’s interactions with the frame. As they view photos, ask questions or talk about family memories, AmivoFrame can notice emotional cues and topics that come up naturally, then share a thoughtful daily update with family members through the app. These updates give loved ones a gentle sense of their parent or grandparent’s everyday well-being, the moments that stood out that day, and what they may want to talk about next.

Built with a unique privacy architecture, AmivoFrame is designed to help keep intimate family moments encrypted and private.

AmivoFrame also reduces setup friction for gift recipients. As a WiFi digital photo frame, AmivoFrame can be prepared in advance, including Wi-Fi setup, so the recipient can plug it in and begin using it with minimal configuration.

Key features include AI voice interaction, photo-aware conversation, Daily Family Letters, remote photo and video sharing, voice messages, touchscreen control, a 10.1-inch In-cell HD display, anti-glare paper-like matting, built-in speaker, portrait or landscape support, and tabletop or wall-mount placement.

Learn more about the AmivoFrame Smart Digital Photo Frame





About AmivoFrame

AmivoFrame creates smart digital photo frames for families who want to stay close across distance, busy schedules and everyday life. Amivo is a promise to keep family a little closer, every day.

Media Contact

Contact Person：ken

Email：hi@amivoframe.com

Website：https://amivoframe.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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