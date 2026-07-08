HyOrc Corporation Advances Fabrication of First European Commercial Waste-to-Methanol Module as Market Demands "Affordable Green Energy"

HOUSTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced significant manufacturing progress on its first modular waste-to-methanol facility destined for Porto, Portugal. Physical fabrication is actively advancing on the factory floor, with major process vessels, control systems, ORC modules, piping assemblies, and critical mechanical components well underway as the Company drives toward final assembly, testing, and shipment.

Engineered for rapid, plug-and-play deployment, the initial commercial module is designed to process approximately 3 tonnes per day of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) into up to 1 tonne per day of green methanol. This deployment serves as a pivotal commercial demonstration of HyOrc's integrated, highly efficient waste-to-energy platform.

This manufacturing milestone aligns directly with a fundamental shift in global market dynamics. As recently reported by the Financial Times, shipping and industrial customers are increasingly demanding clean energy solutions driven by compelling baseline economics and hard emissions reductions, rather than dependence on substantial "green premiums". HyOrc believes this macro-industrial pivot perfectly reinforces the Company's long-standing philosophy of delivering Affordable Green Energy.

"Our strategy has always been simple: the energy transition will ultimately be won by technologies that reduce both emissions and operating costs," said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc Corporation. "Industrial customers require reliable, commercially competitive energy solutions that strengthen their businesses while lowering their environmental impact. We believe this is exactly where HyOrc's technology platform is positioned."





Beyond its disruptive waste-to-methanol production, HyOrc's scalable technology portfolio encompasses waste gasification, hydrogen-compatible power systems, and integrated industrial energy recovery solutions. These systems are uniquely engineered to address critical energy demands across high-growth sectors, including data centres, rail, mining, and heavy industry.

HyOrc believes the combination of affordable feedstocks, high-efficiency energy conversion and modular deployment positions the Company to address a growing global demand for commercially viable clean energy infrastructure.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

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