Monogram Health Announces Renewed NCQA Case Management Accreditation for Three Years

Nashville, Tenn., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home treatment for patients with multiple chronic conditions, has received Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Complex Case Management program for the second time. Monogram has demonstrated strong performance in areas such as comprehensive needs assessment, individualized care planning, interdisciplinary collaboration, timely follow-up, and measurement of outcomes which have met and/or exceeded NCQA’s criteria for managing care across diverse populations and complex conditions.

“This Accreditation signifies Monogram’s adherence to rigorous standards that promote coordination across the continuum of care, support patient engagement, and emphasize accountability for outcomes,” said Katrina Cope, Senior Vice President, Clinical Integration and Implementation for Monogram Health. “Reaccreditation underscores our ongoing pledge to deliver the highest standard of care to the complex patients we serve. Patients and providers can be confident that Monogram Health’s clinical teams operate according to nationally recognized best practices.”

By maintaining NCQA Case Management standards, Monogram Health strengthens its ability to reduce hospitalizations, improve medication adherence, and support patients and clinicians with actionable treatment plans. Monogram continues to evaluate and refine its treatment and care protocols, as well as invest in training and technology that support its robust, multispecialty clinical team – including nurse practitioners, doctors, nurses, specialists, dieticians, and social workers – who collaboratively monitor, diagnose, educate, and treat the whole patient and all chronic conditions that are present.

“Case Management is where coordinated, patient-centered care comes to life, ensuring individuals receive the right support at the right time," said Dr. Vivek Garg, President and CEO of NCQA. "NCQA’s Case Management Accreditation sets a high, evidence-based standard that reflects strong accountability for improving outcomes and delivering consistent, high-quality care. We congratulate Monogram Health both on their achievement and for demonstrating their commitment to better care for the patients they serve.”

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, and disease management programs. NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement. Accreditation is awarded to organizations demonstrating strong performance in functions outlined by the NCQA standards for Case Management Accreditation, which are developed with input from expert panels of researchers, employers, purchasers and operators of case management programs, as well as state and federal regulators.

Monogram continues to receive Accreditation by NCQA for several of its programs, including Population Health (since 2020), Case Management (since 2023), and Credentialing/Recredentialing (since 2024).

For more information about Monogram and its integrated multispecialty care delivery model, click here.

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty, rather it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present – such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.

Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, obtaining transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.

Monogram Health’s innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S., and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.