Allego migrates its 16-country European public charging network to the AMPECO platform

Arnhem, The Netherlands – July 8, 2026 – Allego, one of Europe's largest public EV charging networks, has selected AMPECO as its new charge point management system (CPMS) to power the next phase of the company's technology strategy. The migration covers 35,000+ charge points across 16 countries and encompasses 60+ roaming connections, more than 200,000 registered EV drivers, and approximately 1.3 million charging sessions per month.

Allego chose AMPECO for the maturity of its purpose-built EV charging platform, its track record migrating large networks, and the speed at which it delivers new capability. The move lets Allego hand the platform layer to AMPECO: standards, compliance, hardware integration, and ongoing maintenance. With AMPECO as its software backbone and long-term partner, Allego has the flexibility to pursue what sets it apart: new commercial programs, partnerships, and the experience it delivers to EV drivers.

"In AMPECO we've found a partner we can trust with the technology behind our network.“ said Christian Zeh, COO, Allego “Partnering with AMPECO gives us a modern, future-proof platform that allows us to focus on what matters most: delivering an exceptional charging experience for every driver who uses our network.”

AMPECO's development pace, accelerated by AI-native product and engineering processes, was among the key evaluation criteria, with Allego assessing not just current capabilities but also how quickly the platform would evolve over the next 12 months. Allego also looked closely at how well a platform supports real operational and commercial needs: regulatory compliance across markets, charging and roaming use cases, billing and settlement complexity, partner integrations, and the ability to scale processes efficiently as the network grows. For a network of Allego's size, technical elegance alone was never enough without that operational and commercial depth.



Allego will operate on a hardware-agnostic, API-first platform already proven across 200+ charging network operators in 70+ markets. Its open API lets Allego connect existing operational and enterprise systems and extend the platform as needs change. At the core of the platform, AMPECO's CoOperator, its built-in operations agent, applies AI to network operations: from detecting faults before they impact support teams, to enabling real-time diagnostics across the entire network, such as root-cause analysis of failed sessions and offline chargers.

"By adopting the AMPECO platform, we know we have a scalable solution and can focus on the differentiators, on how we can make Allego stand out for EV drivers in a positive way," said Joost Groeneveld, Director of Network Operations at Allego.”

"Allego operates one of the largest and most complex public charging networks in Europe, and its move to AMPECO is a strong signal of how much the market has matured," said Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO. "Our role is to take on the complexity of the platform, so operators like Allego can focus on what sets them apart: their network, their partners, and the experience they give drivers. We're proud to be the platform behind what they build next."

Allego is building toward an expanded role in European public charging. With the migration targeted for completion in Q4 2026, the priorities it has identified include deeper commercial programs with site-host partners, grid-aware charging to ease network congestion across its markets, and AI-assisted tools that improve the driver experience. The direction is consistent: a network built around a simple idea, that every driver should be able to charge where they park, rather than park where they charge.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions across Europe, dedicated to delivering a reliable, accessible, and seamless charging experience. With more than 35,000 charging points across 15 countries, Allego empowers drivers and businesses to charge electric vehicles with confidence. Through its extensive network and commitment to innovation, Allego helps accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility. https://www.allego.eu/

About AMPECO

AMPECO is the global EV charging management software platform trusted by 200+ charging network operators across 70+ markets to launch, operate, and grow their networks. White-label and hardware-agnostic, it serves as operators' central software backbone, giving them full ownership of their brand, data, and business model. Powerful APIs enable customization, extensibility, and integration with any software tool or service. Built with AI at its core, AMPECO enables operators to manage the full complexity of their networks with intelligence embedded at every layer. For more information, visit ampeco.com .



Media contact:

Dimitar Atanasov

Senior Events and Communications Manager, AMPECO

dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com

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