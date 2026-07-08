JP 3E Holdings and iYap Global Establish Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Korea’s AI-Powered Digital Commerce Ecosystem

TRENTON, N.J., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JPTE) (“JP 3E”) and iYap Global (“iYap”) today announced the execution of a Master License & Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement to support the nationwide deployment of iYap’s integrated AI-powered digital commerce ecosystem throughout the Republic of Korea. The parties expect to enter into definitive commercial agreements in phases as the partnership advances through deployment milestones.

The partnership combines iYap’s advanced AI-powered digital commerce technologies with JP 3E’s nationwide execution capabilities, merchant network development, regulatory engagement, and institutional relationships to accelerate the development of Korea’s next-generation digital commerce infrastructure.

Under the agreement, JP 3E will lead the deployment, localization, commercialization, merchant enablement, regulatory coordination, and operational expansion of the iYap ecosystem throughout Korea. Working together, the parties intend to build a scalable AI-powered digital commerce platform that supports merchants, enterprises, consumers, and future intelligent digital economy initiatives.

Building Korea’s Next-Generation Digital Commerce Infrastructure

The integrated ecosystem includes:

AI-Powered Digital Payment Nodes

Yapit Social Commerce Platform

AI Merchant Intelligence

Digital Payment and Settlement Technologies

Enterprise Commerce Applications

Quantum Hub AI Infrastructure

Liquid Cash Exchange

Intelligent Merchant Services

Digital Identity Technologies

Secure Digital Commerce Infrastructure

Together, these technologies create an integrated platform designed to deliver secure, scalable, AI-enabled digital commerce while supporting merchant growth, enterprise innovation, and long-term digital economic development.

Strategic Roles

JP 3E Holdings will lead:

Nationwide deployment of Digital AI Payment Nodes

Merchant acquisition and relationship management

Infrastructure deployment and operations

Local regulatory engagement

Commercial expansion

Technical integration

Merchant support and training

Strategic partnership development

iYap Global will provide:

AI-powered digital commerce platform

Digital payment technologies

Merchant intelligence solutions

Platform operations

Continuous technology innovation

Secure payment infrastructure

Global operational support



AI-Powered Merchant Transformation

The platform integrates artificial intelligence to provide merchants with:

Real-time transaction analytics

Customer insights

Inventory optimization

Demand forecasting

Intelligent pricing

Smart payment routing

Business intelligence

Operational efficiency tools

These capabilities are designed to improve productivity, strengthen customer engagement, optimize operations, and accelerate digital transformation across Korea’s merchant ecosystem.

Expected Economic Impact

The JP 3E–iYap strategic partnership is expected to contribute to the continued advancement of Korea’s digital economy through the deployment of AI-powered digital commerce infrastructure, intelligent payment technologies, and next-generation merchant solutions.

Based on the parties’ long-term strategic objectives, the integrated platform is designed with the potential to support a multi-billion-dollar digital commerce ecosystem, enabling nationwide merchant participation, AI-powered payment services, intelligent commerce applications, and cross-border digital transactions.

The initiative is expected to:

Support phased deployment targets of up to 50,000 AI-powered Digital Payment Nodes throughout the Republic of Korea.

Enable the long-term potential for billions of dollars in annual digital commerce transaction value through an expanding merchant ecosystem.

Create thousands of skilled employment opportunities across technology, AI services, digital infrastructure, logistics, merchant enablement, and customer support.

Expand digital commerce opportunities for Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through integrated payment and cross-border commerce capabilities.

Encourage continued investment in secure, scalable AI infrastructure supporting intelligent commerce, enterprise services, and future smart-city initiatives.



Together, JP 3E and iYap are committed to building a secure, innovation-driven, and globally competitive digital commerce ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth, strengthens Korea’s position as a leader in digital innovation, and creates lasting value for businesses, consumers, and communities throughout the Republic of Korea.

Implementation

The partnership will be implemented through a phased approach that includes regulatory engagement, merchant onboarding, infrastructure deployment, commercial expansion, ecosystem optimization, and long-term platform development under a joint governance framework.

Governance

JP 3E and iYap will establish a Joint Governance Committee to oversee implementation, technology deployment, commercial execution, regulatory coordination, partner engagement, and long-term strategic development.

Executive Perspectives

John K. Park, Chairman & CEO of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., said:

“Our partnership with iYap represents an important step in advancing Korea’s digital commerce ecosystem. By combining iYap’s AI-powered technologies with JP 3E’s execution capabilities and local market expertise, we are creating a scalable platform that empowers merchants, supports innovation, and contributes to Korea’s continued leadership in the global digital economy.”

Alvin Merrifield, Chief Executive Officer of iYap Global, said:

“JP 3E brings the local leadership, operational capabilities, and strategic relationships needed to successfully deploy our AI-powered digital commerce platform in Korea. Together, we are establishing a strong foundation for intelligent commerce that can support long-term growth and future expansion into international markets.”

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.:

JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JPTE) is a diversified technology and infrastructure company focused on AI-powered digital commerce, intelligent infrastructure, Innovation K-Wave Cities, strategic materials, and enterprise digital transformation. JP 3E develops and deploys scalable technology platforms through strategic partnerships that support sustainable economic growth and innovation.

About iYap Global

iYap Global develops and operates integrated AI-powered digital commerce platforms, including the Yapit social commerce platform, Digital AI Payment Nodes, intelligent merchant technologies, digital payment and settlement solutions, enterprise commerce applications, and secure digital infrastructure serving businesses and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement describes the parties’ current intentions under a Master License & Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement and provides the basis for negotiating definitive commercial agreements. Statements regarding future deployment, implementation schedules, expected economic impact, merchant adoption, market expansion, business opportunities, and operating performance are forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory developments, financing, market conditions, commercial execution, technological advancement, competition, and other factors beyond the parties’ control. Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or regulated financial product.

Media Contacts

JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

John K. Park, Chairman & CEO

https://jp3e.com/ | info@jp3e.com

iYap Global

Alvin Merrifield, Chief Executive Officer

www.iyapglobal.com