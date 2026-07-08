Digital Culture Group Earns Industry Award Wins and Recognition Across AI, Media and Leadership in First Half of 2026

ARI-Powered Fossil Campaign Recognized in Digiday's Best Agency Partnership and Dual ThinkLA IDEA Awards Finalist Nods

Newsweek Names DCG's ARI Platform as Most Innovative General Purpose AI Tool; Crystal Foote Honored among "Adweek 50"

ATLANTA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Culture Group (DCG), the award-winning ad tech innovator redefining how advertisers and agencies engage modern audiences, is kicking off the first half of 2026 with a wave of recognition from some of the industry's most prestigious awards programs. Earning honors from Digiday, ThinkLA, Newsweek and Adweek across campaign excellence, AI innovation and executive leadership, DCG continues its streak as one of advertising's most decorated and fastest-rising companies, affirming that its culture-first, AI-powered approach is not just resonating with brands, but redefining what modern media performance can look like.

"This industry moves fast, and we are moving with it through innovation," said Crystal Foote, Founder and Head of Partnerships at Digital Culture Group. "Each of these recognitions reflects the same north star: when you understand people’s cultural behaviors and drivers before you invest, the results follow. From how we approached Fossil's holiday travel campaign to how we built ARI, we always lead with resonance first. That is what we are being recognized for, and that is what we will keep fostering."

ARI-powered Fossil Campaign Showcases the Strength of Culture-led Media Planning

The centerpiece of DCG's H1 recognition is its AI-powered, cross-environment campaign for Fossil Group, executed in partnership with ReachTV and Assembly, which has now earned industry accolades across advertising world's most competitive awards slate. Digiday named the campaign the winner of Best Agency Partnership at the 2026 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards, recognizing the collaboration between DCG, ReachTV and Assembly as a model for what media and technology partnerships can produce when cultural intelligence drives the strategy.

Powered by DCG’s Audience Resonance Index (ARI), the campaign identified high-intent holiday traveler mindsets and moments of peak purchasing receptivity, aligning Fossil’s brand messaging seamlessly across airport out-of-home environments, in-flight Wi-Fi, live NBA game adjacencies and mobile retargeting. The campaign delivered more than 58.7 million impressions, nearly 4x the planned goal.

"During the busiest travel time of the year, it was critical to work with a partner that was able to resonate with travel audiences," said Lynnwood Bibbens, Founder and Executive Chairman of ReachTV. "DCG's cultural intelligence gave us a blueprint we could activate across every touchpoint in our network to deliver superior results for Fossil. This is exactly the kind of collaboration that changes how brands think about travel media."

Beyond the Best Agency Partnership win, DCG earned finalist status in five additional categories within the 2026 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards: Best OOH Campaign, Best Retail Media Strategy, Best Use of Technology, Media Campaign of the Year, and CEO of the Year for Crystal.

Additionally, the same campaign was named a finalist in the 2026 ThinkLA IDEA Awards for Best Out of Home Campaign and the program's highest distinction, Campaign of the Year.

ARI Recognized for Measurable AI Impact and Innovation

DCG earned a significant win at the 2026 Newsweek AI Impact Awards, taking home the honor for Most Innovative AI Technology or Service: Extraordinary Impact in General Purpose AI Tool or Service. Now in its second year, the program recognizes organizations worldwide for demonstrable, measurable AI impact across industries, judged by a cross-industry panel of expert evaluators.

ARI was recognized for replacing demographic guesswork with precision-based, culturally intelligent audience insights that predicts emotional and behavioral alignment before a single dollar of media is spent. Honored among 52 organizations spanning healthcare, entertainment and enterprise technology, the win places ARI in rare company as one of a small number of platforms recognized for general-purpose AI impact that transcends any single industry vertical.

"What makes ARI different is not just what it can do but what it unlocks for brands campaign strategies," said Foote. "When you can decode cultural and emotional resonance at scale and apply it to real media decisions, you are not optimizing a campaign. You are eliminating the guesswork that costs brands the most."

Foote’s Leadership Earns National Praise from Adweek

Crystal Foote has been named to the 2026 Adweek 50 list, Adweek's annual honor recognizing the 50 most influential leaders across advertising, marketing, media and technology. The list, themed "Up for the Challenge," celebrates leaders striding into the unknown and lighting the way for the rest of the industry through strategic innovation, operational rigor and a commitment to lifting the next generation of talent.

Foote was recognized for positioning DCG as one of the industry's most culturally intelligent ad tech companies, grounded in the conviction that cultural context is a predictive and quantifiable business driver. Under her leadership, ARI-powered campaigns have delivered an average 40% lift in ROI and engagement rates 125% above industry benchmarks, while DCG achieved 195% revenue growth and a 46% increase in average deal size in 2025.

The Adweek 50 honor builds on a growing body of individual recognition for Foote that includes Ad Age Leading Women, She Runs It "Changing the Game" and Inc. Magazine Female Founders 500, reinforcing that values-driven, culturally intelligent leadership is a growth engine.

To learn more about ARI and Digital Culture Group's culture-first approach to advertising innovation, visit digitalculture.group or contact hello@digitalculture.group to request a demo.

About Digital Culture Group (DCG)

Digital Culture Group is an NMSDC and WBENC-certified ad tech company powering authentic audience connections through data, AI, culture and innovation. We help advertisers and agencies uncover untapped insights, craft resonant strategies and activate media that delivers lasting impact. Our evolving platform is built by bold thinkers and driven by an audience-first approach, fusing emotional intelligence with data precision to navigate an increasingly complex digital world. From enterprise brands to emerging disruptors, we deliver big-picture thinking and measurable results at every stage. Get in touch to learn more at hello@digitalculture.group .