GXO and Castorama Celebrate 30 Years of Partnership in France

GXO announces renewal and launch of new services, including returns management

PARIS, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and Castorama, one of France’s leading home improvement retailers, today celebrated 30 years of successful collaboration at the Saint‑Martin‑de‑Crau site, a milestone that reflects the strength and longevity of their partnership.

As it marked the occasion, GXO also announced the renewal of its partnership with Castorama, for the Moissy-Cramayel operations, further strengthening its role in supporting the retailer’s logistics operations across France.

“Our 30-year partnership with Castorama is a testament to the trust we’ve built and to the operational excellence our teams deliver every day,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, France, GXO. “We are proud to support Castorama’s logistics operations with innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

Jean-Rafaël Garcia, supply chain Director of Castorama France, said, “We’re please to celebrate 30 years of collaboration with GXO, built on a strong foundation and consistent performance. GXO has proven to be a reliable partner with the ability to meet our needs and market changes. This renewal marks a new milestone with a renewed commitment: to continue improving the quality of servicefor our customers while optimizing our operations to reduce our carbon footprint.”

A 30-year partnership rooted in Saint‑Martin‑de‑Crau

For three decades, the Saint‑Martin‑de‑Crau site has played a central role in supporting Castorama’s supply chain. This large-scale, dedicated facility supports high-volume retail flows for multiple store networks. GXO manages end-to-end logistics operations on site, including inbound, storage, order preparation, dispatch and cross-docking, ensuring efficient distribution to Castorama stores. The site primarily handles B2B flows and large-volume retail products, requiring robust operational processes and consistent performance.

As part of a commitment to continuous improvement, Castorama and GXO are also working to optimize transportation flows (loading rates, reduction of empty-run kilometers, consolidation of shipments), thereby helping to reduce the carbon footprint of their logistics operations. As a result, Castorama has reduced its carbon emissions by nearly 18% over the past three years.

A renewed collaboration at Moissy‑Cramayel

As part of this renewal, GXO continues to manage all logistics operations for Castorama’s “project” category at the Moissy‑Cramayel site. Transportation is orchestrated by GXO, ensuring nationwide coverage to support Castorama’s omnichannel expansion, for both store deliveries and home deliveries.

Innovation is a key focus of the partnership, with the integration of solutions for automation, the digitization of operations, and assistance with order fulfillment for heavy loads. These technologies help improve working conditions for staff while enhancing efficiency, reliability, and the quality of service provided to Castorama’s customers.

Across Europe, GXO is the trusted pure-play logistics partner for Home & DIY companies providing omnichannel fulfillment and returns, including fast and reliable delivery across brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer supply chains and big and bulky goods handling at 43 sites in 9 countries.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 60 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 9,000 team members.

About Castorama

Castorama is a brand of the Kingfisher Group, an international DIY and home improvement company with more than 11,000 employees and 93 stores in France. For more information, www.castorama.fr

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Claudia Roux

+33 (0)6 28 45 59 72

claudia.roux@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com