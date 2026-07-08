Runway Growth Finance Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Runway Growth will discuss its financial results during a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. PT (10:00 a.m. ET).

To participate in the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at the Runway Growth Investor Relations website. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings call can also be accessed through the following links:



A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for 90 days.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

IR Contacts

Taylor Donahue, Prosek Partners, rway@prosek.com

Carmela Thomson, Chief Financial Officer, ct@runwaygrowth.com