Sabey Data Center Properties Welcomes Strategic Investment from Ares, Strengthening Platform for Continued Growth

SEATTLE and WASHINGTON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabey Corporation (“Sabey”) and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“National”) today announced that Ares Secondaries funds (“Ares”) have made a minority equity investment in Sabey Data Center Properties, LLC (“SDCP”) , an owner, developer, and operator of data centers across the United States.

SDCP is a fully integrated data center platform jointly owned and governed by Sabey and National, acting as the discretionary investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients. The platform spans six energized campuses totaling approximately 251 megawatts of operating capacity, with an opportunity to triple that output by 2036 on existing land holdings.

The transaction expands the ownership base, adding institutional capital with capacity for future expansion to support SDCP’s targeted growth. The investment also reflects the current strong demand for scaled data center infrastructure driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and enterprise workloads.

“Welcoming Ares as an investor is a strong endorsement of SDCP’s platform, our team and the long-term demand we’re seeing for scaled data center infrastructure.” said Tim Mirick , President of SDCP. “With Sabey, National and now Ares aligned behind the business, we are well positioned to execute our disciplined growth plan and deliver the mission-critical capacity our customers need.”

“Sabey and National have built a longstanding partnership around this platform, and we’re pleased to welcome Ares as part of that continued relationship. This investment adds an additional institutional partner that aligns with and supports our disciplined approach to growing our data center portfolio,” said Jeffrey Kanne , President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors.

“We are very pleased to partner with Sabey and National to support the next phase of SDCP’s growth. This investment reflects our conviction in the sector and the strength of our Secondaries platform in providing flexible capital solutions to leading real estate fund managers and operators. Through this investment we gain access to a quality existing operating portfolio leased to a broad set of predominantly investment-grade tenants, including a mix of large enterprises and hyperscalers, and a sizeable land bank to support continued growth,” said Jamie Sunday , Co-head of Real Estate Secondaries at Ares.

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) and Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory, a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) served as financial advisors to SDCP on the transaction.

The transaction underscores SDCP’s position as one of the leading privately held data center platforms in the United States. With Ares’ investment, SDCP is well-positioned to accelerate development across existing campuses and pursue new opportunities in key data center markets.

To learn more about Sabey Corporation, visit https://sabey.com/.

To learn more about SDCP, visit: https://sabeydatacenters.com.

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Operating megawatts figure includes 76MW of built powered shell capacity. Information as of March 31, 2026.

About Sabey Data Center Properties (SDCP)

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world's top financial, technology and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

To learn more about Sabey Data Centers, please visit sabeydatacenters.com.

About Sabey Corporation

Sabey is a privately held commercial real estate development and investment company established in 1971 specializing in data center, medical and life sciences, education, government and military properties. Headquartered in Tukwila, Sabey employs more than 270 people.

About National Real Estate Advisors, LLC

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“National”) is an investment manager developing, operating, and managing commercial real estate and infrastructure projects across the United States. Since 2000, National has built diversified investment portfolios currently concentrated primarily in multifamily, data centers, healthcare-related, and mixed-use facilities. The firm manages separate accounts and commingled investment vehicles on behalf of investors, applying a disciplined investment process and development-led approach to value creation. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund (“NEBF”), a pension trust with assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com .

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders’ long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2026, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had over $644 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.ares.com .

Media Contacts

Sabey Corporation:

Luke Woodcock, luke.woodcock@sabey.com

SDCP:

iMiller Public Relations, sabey@imillerpr.com

National Real Estate Advisors:

Jill Asher, jasher@natadvisors.com

Ares:

Jacob Silber | Lauren Sullivan

media@ares.com