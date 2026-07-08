Victory Marine Holdings’ Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings Completes Commercial Leadership Team to Accelerate National Retail Expansion

Senior leadership team brings more than 100 years of combined beverage industry experience from Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Snapple, Dr Pepper, VOSS Water, BODYARMOR, RedCon1 and other leading beverage organizations to support the Company’s next phase of national retail and commercial expansion.

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. (“DGBH”), today announced its National Commercial Leadership Team. The appointments complete the executive commercial organization responsible for driving national retail expansion, distributor development, commercial execution, and continued growth of the GUTSI™ consumer wellness portfolio.

With its commercial leadership team now complete, DGBH believes it has assembled the operating infrastructure, distribution capabilities, and commercial organization required to support its next phase of growth.

Together, the Company's proprietary beverage and wellness brands, company-owned Direct Store Distribution infrastructure, national commercialization capabilities, expanding production capacity, strategic distribution partnerships, and experienced commercial leadership establish an integrated operating platform designed to accelerate commercialization, strengthen retailer relationships, and create long-term enterprise value for shareholders.

Collectively, Bob Hofmann, Arend Scott, and Chris Siegel bring more than 100 years of combined beverage industry experience spanning Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola, Snapple, Dr Pepper, VOSS Water, BODYARMOR, RedCon1, Talking Rain, Big Geyser, and numerous other nationally recognized beverage organizations. Their experience includes national retail expansion, distributor development, commercial execution, category management, broker leadership, and national account management across virtually every major retail channel.

The Platform Behind the Growth

DGBH's strategy extends beyond developing innovative beverage and wellness products. Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings has systematically assembled the operating infrastructure necessary to commercialize consumer beverage brands at a national scale. Rather than viewing product development as the end goal, management has executed a disciplined strategy centered on building an integrated operating platform that combines proprietary beverage and wellness brands, company-owned Direct Store Distribution infrastructure, national commercialization capabilities, retail execution, strategic distribution partnerships, and experienced commercial leadership.

Platform Milestones Achieved:

Launch of the GUTSI™ platform

Expansion of company-owned DSD operations

Activation of national distribution partners

Commercial production expansion

National retail authorizations

Diversified third-party brand portfolio

Completion of the Company's senior commercial leadership team

Management believes these accomplishments are not isolated events, but coordinated components of a disciplined operating model designed to:

Accelerate revenue growth

Increase operating leverage

Expand retailer relationships

Accelerate commercialization of proprietary and third-party brands

Accelerate innovation across future beverage and wellness categories

Create sustainable long-term enterprise value

The Leadership Driving the Platform

The strength of DGBH’s commercial organization is ultimately driven by people. While the Company's proprietary brands, company-owned distribution infrastructure, and national commercialization capabilities provide the foundation, management believes experienced commercial leadership is the catalyst that transforms those capabilities into retail expansion, distributor growth, and long-term shareholder value.

Bob Hofmann – Senior Vice President, National Sales

Bob Hofmann brings more than four decades of executive leadership across virtually every aspect of the beverage industry, including national sales, commercial strategy, distributor development, retailer commercialization, route-to-market execution, and organizational leadership. Throughout his career, Bob has played an instrumental role in building, commercializing, and expanding nationally recognized beverage brands including Pepsi-Cola, Mistic Beverages, Snapple, Big Geyser, and VOSS Water, while establishing long-standing relationships with many of North America's leading retailers, distributors, and beverage organizations.

Recognized throughout the beverage industry as a strategic commercial leader, Bob has successfully led national sales initiatives, retailer category management, distributor network development, new product commercialization, customer headquarters negotiations, and strategic growth programs across grocery, convenience, club, mass merchandise, drug, foodservice, natural, and independent retail channels.

Throughout his career, Bob has helped emerging brands evolve into nationally recognized retail products while supporting established beverage organizations through successive phases of commercial growth. Management believes that experience is directly aligned with DGBH's current stage of development.

Bob has been an integral member of the DGBH leadership team since the Company's formation, working alongside Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Groux to help shape the long-term vision, commercial strategy, and operating model that today defines the Company's operating platform. Drawing upon a professional relationship and decades of beverage industry collaboration, Bob and Robert have worked together to build the foundation for GUTSI™, the Company's commercial infrastructure, guiding DGBH from initial concept and product development through commercialization, company-owned distribution, national retail expansion, and the formation of the commercial organization now positioned to support the Company's next phase of growth.

Today, Bob leads DGBH's national commercial strategy, overseeing retail expansion, distributor development, national account growth, broker relationships, and commercialization of both the proprietary GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio and the Company's expanding portfolio of nationally recognized beverage partners. Management believes Bob's combination of industry experience, long-standing relationships, and direct involvement in building DGBH's commercial organization provides a critical foundation for its continued national expansion across both proprietary and third-party beverage and wellness brands.

Arend Scott – Vice President National Sales Distribution & Direct Store Distribution (DSD)

Arend Scott brings more than three decades of beverage industry leadership spanning national sales, distributor management, Direct Store Distribution (DSD), commercial execution, territory development, and field sales leadership. Throughout his career, Arend has held leadership positions with Coca- Cola, Dr Pepper, RedCon1, and other nationally recognized beverage organizations, successfully leading regional and national sales initiatives while building high-performing commercial teams across multiple distribution channels.

Recognized for his operational discipline and execution-focused leadership style, Arend has extensive experience developing distributor relationships, expanding retail market penetration, administering multi-million-dollar operating budgets, recruiting and mentoring sales organizations, and implementing scalable field execution strategies. His background combines national commercial planning with hands-on operational leadership, providing a unique understanding of how successful beverage brands are commercialized at the market level.

At DGBH, Arend is responsible for leading the Company's national distribution development strategy, Direct Store Distribution operations, field sales execution, and commercial implementation across company-owned and partner distribution networks. He is focused on strengthening distributor relationships, improving retail execution, supporting new market expansion, and building the scalable field organization necessary to support DGBH's long-term national expansion.

Management believes Arend's expertise in distributor management, Direct Store Distribution operations, and commercial execution complements the Company's broader commercialization capabilities by transforming strategic initiatives into consistent field execution, retailer performance, and sustainable commercial growth.

Chris Siegel – Vice President National Sales

Chris Siegel brings more than two decades of beverage industry leadership focused on national retail expansion, customer development, strategic chain authorizations, national account management, and distributor execution. Throughout his career, Chris has held leadership positions with BODYARMOR, VOSS Water, Talking Rain Beverage Company, Genomma Lab USA, and RedCon1, helping accelerate retail growth, strengthen customer relationships, and expand market penetration across some of North America's most competitive beverage categories.

Recognized for his ability to build strategic customer partnerships and drive national retail growth, Chris has successfully managed major national and regional retail accounts, developed Direct Store Distribution (DSD) networks, negotiated chain authorizations, collaborated with distributor and broker organizations, and executed customer growth strategies across grocery, convenience, club, mass merchandise, drug, natural, and specialty retail channels. His experience spans every stage of the commercialization process—from securing initial retail authorizations to expanding long-term customer relationships that drive sustainable category growth.

At DGBH, Chris is responsible for accelerating national retail expansion, strengthening customer development initiatives, expanding strategic retail partnerships, supporting national account growth, and increasing market penetration for both the proprietary GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio and the Company's growing portfolio of nationally recognized beverage partners. His focus on customer relationships, retail execution, and commercial growth complements the Company's broader commercialization strategy by expanding retailer access and creating new opportunities for continued national expansion.

Management believes Chris's expertise in national account development, retail commercialization, and customer growth strengthens DGBH's ability to secure additional retail authorizations, deepen strategic customer relationships, and accelerate commercialization across both proprietary and third-party beverage and wellness brands.

A New Model for Beverage & Wellness Commercialization

Management believes the beverage industry continues to evolve as consumer expectations, retail execution, route-to-market strategies, and commercial operating capabilities become increasingly integrated, with long-term competitive advantage belonging to companies capable of combining product innovation, commercialization, data-driven market development, and vertically integrated operating infrastructure.

DGBH believes this broader "BevTech" philosophy extends well beyond manufacturing beverages. It combines innovation, commercialization, distribution, retail execution, operational capabilities, market intelligence, and scalable commercialization capabilities into a unified platform designed to accelerate both proprietary and third-party brand growth.

Management believes this integrated operating model provides the strategic foundation for DGBH's long-term objective of building a leading operating platform in beverage and wellness while continuing to expand both proprietary consumer brands and strategic third-party partnerships.

CEO Commentary

"Over the past several months, we have methodically assembled every major component required to commercialize beverage and wellness brands at scale," said Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. and Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings.

"Today's announcement represents considerably more than the addition of experienced executives. It marks the completion of another important milestone in a long-term strategy to build a vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform. We believe the companies that create the greatest long-term value will be those capable of integrating product innovation, commercialization, company-owned distribution, retail execution, and experienced leadership into one operating model."

"Bob Hofmann, Arend Scott, and Chris Siegel each bring highly complementary experience that strengthens a different aspect of our commercial organization. Together, they provide the strategic leadership, operational execution, and customer development capabilities necessary to support our next phase of national expansion."

"Our objective has never been simply to launch another beverage brand. We are building a commercialization platform capable of developing, commercializing, distributing, and scaling both proprietary and nationally recognized third-party beverage and wellness brands. We believe that integrated approach differentiates DGBH and positions the Company for sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value creation."

Strategic Outlook

The Company believes the completion of its national commercial leadership organization represents an important milestone in the continued execution of its long-term commercialization strategy. Management believes this expanded commercial organization will accelerate national retail expansion, support continued growth of the GUTSI™ beverage and wellness portfolio, strengthen strategic distribution partnerships, increase utilization of the Company's company-owned Direct Store Distribution infrastructure, and broaden commercialization opportunities for both proprietary and nationally recognized third-party beverage and wellness brands.

As DGBH continues to expand its vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform, management believes the Company is increasingly positioned to innovate, develop, commercialize, distribute, and scale consumer brands through a disciplined operating model designed to support sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

Management believes the commercial capabilities assembled over the past several months establish a scalable foundation capable of supporting both the continued expansion of GUTSI™ and future strategic commercialization opportunities across the broader beverage and wellness industry. As the Company continues to expand its vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform, management believes these capabilities will support sustainable long-term growth, increasing enterprise value, and continued execution of the Company's commercialization strategy while creating long-term value for shareholders, retail partners, distribution partners, and consumers.

About Groux Distribution Group

Groux Distribution Group (“GDG”) is the operating distribution subsidiary of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. GDG operates company-owned Direct Store Distribution facilities in Los Angeles, California (15,000 sq ft) and Tempe, Arizona (5,000 sq ft), serving retailers across Southern California and the greater Phoenix metro area. GDG distributes the GUTSI™ functional beverage platform alongside a diversified portfolio of nationally recognized beverage, hydration, energy, and consumer packaged goods brands. GDG-LA recently received Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Importer licensing approvals and expects to begin alcohol distribution activities during the third quarter of 2026. GDG-AZ has submitted applications for Beer, Wine, and Spirits licensing to support future expansion initiatives. For more information, visit www.dgbh.us.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. is the operating subsidiary of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) and the operating parent of the GUTSI™ functional beverage brand and Groux Distribution Group. DGBH is building a vertically integrated beverage and wellness commercialization platform combining proprietary consumer brands, company-owned Direct Store Distribution (DSD) infrastructure, national commercialization capabilities, and strategic distribution partnerships designed to accelerate long-term growth. GUTSI™ products are formulated with a proprietary fulvic and humic mineral complex backed by issued and pending patents. DGBH has been featured in BevNET and Beverage Insider. For more information, visit www.getgutsi.co.

About Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG)

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG) is a publicly traded holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. The Company is focused on building long-term shareholder value through the development of proprietary consumer brands, company-owned distribution infrastructure, and expanding national market access. For investor information, contact ir@dgbh.us.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. / Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@dgbh.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned production runs and schedules, anticipated distribution expansion, national distribution relationships, retailer authorizations, future shipments, market growth expectations, anticipated licensing approvals, and the Company’s ability to execute its distribution-led national growth strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to production delays, distributor performance, retailer acceptance, regulatory approvals, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.