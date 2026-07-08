Jackery Extends Sale As Extreme Heat and Power Outages Grip The Nation

FREMONT, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As record-breaking heat pushes electricity demand to historic levels and leaves hundreds of thousands of households without power across parts of the U.S., Jackery , a global leader in portable and home backup power, is extending its Essential Home Backup Sale to help families prepare for outages with discounted solar-power generators - making it easier than ever to stay connected, keep a refrigerator running, and the air cool when the grid is unable to keep up.





Over the past week, record temperatures have driven electricity demand to an all-time high, prompting emergency grid measures across the PJM Interconnection, which serves 13 states and Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms and prolonged heat have contributed to widespread outages across multiple regions as utilities worked to protect an already stretched electrical system.

Designed for indoor use, Jackery's solar generators operate quietly without fumes or gasoline, providing reliable power for essential household needs during outages. Beginning this week, Jackery is offering steep discounts across its flagship home battery backup lineup and portable power stations on both Amazon and Jackery.com , giving households a limited window to prepare before the next heat event.

Standout deals on Amazon include:

Jackery.com:

*Best Seller* HomePower 3600 Plus + Battery Extension Pack + SolarSaga 500X Panel: $3299 (44.1% off) | July 6 – July 13

| July 6 – July 13 Solar Generator 5000 Plus + 2 x SolarSaga 500X Panels: $4299 (24.6% off) | July 6 – July 13

| July 6 – July 13 Explorer 2000 v2: $799 (46.7% off) | July 6 – July 13



Paired with Jackery's solar panels, each power station can recharge using sunlight, allowing the same sunshine driving peak electricity demand to help power refrigerators, fans, medical devices, phones and other essentials during an outage.

The Essential Home Backup Sale runs through mid-July while supplies last, giving households a chance to prepare before the next heat wave or unexpected outage.

For current pricing and product specifications, visit Jackery.com or Jackery's official Amazon storefront .

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

Contact Information:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

ICR: Jackery@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f963b55c-1997-420c-b9af-21c3d5afa1de