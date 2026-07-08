PeakMetrics Recognized as a Pace Setter in the 2026 Gartner® Inaugural Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeakMetrics today announced it has been recognized as a Pace Setter in Gartner's inaugural Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence— Startup Vendors.

Gartner defines narrative intelligence tools as those that help organizations preemptively detect and monitor narratives using a broad range of data from various sources (such as social media, news media, the dark web, internal communications channels, and other digital content). Gartner also predicts that 45% of chief communications officers (CCOs) will adopt narrative intelligence technologies by 2029 to support reputation monitoring amid an intensifying disinformation landscape.

"As AI reshapes how information is created, amplified, and consumed, organizations need a fundamentally new way to understand the narratives influencing their reputation," said Nick Loui, CEO and Co-Founder of PeakMetrics. "We're proud to be recognized by Gartner and believe this reflects the growing importance of Narrative Intelligence for teams navigating today's information landscape."

PeakMetrics helps organizations understand the narratives shaping their brand by bringing together news, social media, AI generated responses, and custom data sources into a single intelligence platform. Teams can quickly understand what's happening, why it matters, and take action through flexible workflows built around their unique needs.

In our view, this recognition follows a year of continued innovation for PeakMetrics, with new capabilities expanding how organizations understand brand perception, build custom intelligence workflows, and navigate an increasingly AI driven information ecosystem.

Gartner clients can access the full Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence

— Startup Vendors report here: https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/8060233

Source: Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence — Startup Vendors, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Apeksha Kaushik, Akif Khan, Amber Boyes, David Senf, 26 June 2026

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About PeakMetrics:

PeakMetrics is an AI native narrative intelligence company helping organizations detect, decipher, and defend against the narratives shaping reputation, risk, and influence. Combining an AI powered intelligence platform with forward deployed solutions engineering, PeakMetrics transforms data from news, social media, podcasts, and AI models into intelligence tailored to each organization's unique information environment. Customers use PeakMetrics to anticipate emerging issues, understand the forces driving narratives, measure reputation and AI visibility, and deploy custom workflows, applications, dashboards, alerts, and executive reporting that turn intelligence into action.

Contact:

Jessica Pratt, jessica@peakmetrics.com