Fabry Disease Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fabry Disease Treatment Market Size was valued at USD 2.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising adoption of enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), increasing orphan drug approvals, expanding gene therapy research, and improved rare disease diagnosis are driving growth in the global Fabry Disease Treatment Market.

The Fabry disease treatment market has expanded significantly with ERT continuing to be the gold standard of care with the development of oral chaperone therapies and evolving gene therapy options currently being investigated through clinical trials. According to NCBI, the prevalence rate of Fabry disease stands between 1 in 40,000 to 1 in 117,000 individuals in the general population while being considered as the primary cause in about 0.5% of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients.





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Gene Therapy and Orphan Drug Innovation Accelerate Fabry Disease Treatment Market Growth

Advanced stages of gene therapy prospects, such as isaralgagene civaparvovec in the pipeline represent revolutionary treatment that can shift the management strategy for patients suffering from Fabry disease. Small compounds comprising 80%-90% of medication employed for clinical purposes represent effective drug delivery mechanism that passes through blood-brain barrier without triggering autoimmune response, with regulators preferring to approve fast track applications based on surrogate biomarkers giving pharmaceutical companies commercial edge worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Treatment, Enzyme Replacement Therapy Continues to Lead the Fabry Disease Treatment Market

Enzyme replacement therapy held the largest share with 76.10% revenue in 2025, driven by its position as the established standard of care over two decades with Fabrazyme and Replagal supported by extensive long-term clinical evidence anchoring first-line prescribing decisions. Chaperone treatment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by migalastat's oral administration offering less invasive alternatives to lifelong intravenous infusion, driving strong preference among eligible patients and prescribing physicians globally.

By Route of Administration, Intravenous Administration Dominates Fabry Disease Treatment

Intravenous route held the largest share with 66.08% revenue in 2025, driven by effectiveness and vast clinical experience with Fabrazyme and Replagal administered fortnightly showing positive kidney and heart function outcomes making intravenous route preferable for advanced condition management. Intravenous administration is also expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by increasing home infusion services improving patient compliance while lowering clinic visit frequency and maintaining consistent target organ therapy globally.

By Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacies Account for the Largest Market Share

Hospital pharmacies held the largest share with 48.17% revenue in 2025, driven by enzyme replacement therapy intravenous administration requirements under close medical supervision with specialized infrastructure serving as centralized hubs for diagnosis and ongoing disease management. Online pharmacies are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by digital health platform advances, rising patient demand for oral chaperone treatment convenience, and expanding telemedicine services improving rare disease treatment access globally.

North America Leads the Fabry Disease Treatment Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America was the dominant player in the Fabry Disease therapy market with about 46.21% market share in 2025 owing to high-quality healthcare facilities that ensure early diagnosis, easy accessibility to drugs, favorable governmental orphan drug designation policies, and better reimbursement options that increase the availability of new drugs. North America derives about 83% of its revenue due to heavy investment in pharmaceutical research and development.

The U.S. Fabry Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 1.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.12%. Growth is supported by expanding orphan drug approvals, rapid adoption of enzyme replacement therapy, strong reimbursement coverage, increasing rare disease screening, and continued investment in gene therapy development.

The Europe Fabry Disease Treatment Market is estimated at USD 0.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.18%. Market growth is supported by favorable orphan drug reimbursement policies, increasing disease awareness, expanding newborn screening initiatives, and continued investment in rare disease therapeutics across Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific holds the highest CAGR rate of nearly 9.46%, driven by rising disease awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing economic development in China, Japan, and India. Increased government-driven healthcare activities along with rising rare diseases screening program will further enhance the diagnosis and treatment initiation rates of the disease, making it the fastest-growing market segment until 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

AVROBIO, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc

Green Cross Corporation

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Shire plc

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Recent Developments:

2025: Sangamo Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its STAAR Phase 1/2 study for isaralgagene civaparvovec with FDA confirming data will serve as the primary basis for Biologics License Application submission.

Sangamo Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its STAAR Phase 1/2 study for isaralgagene civaparvovec with FDA confirming data will serve as the primary basis for Biologics License Application submission. 2024: Takeda launched the "Take Care of Rare" podcast series to increase Fabry disease awareness among medical professionals and patients during Fabry Disease Awareness Month.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ERT & CHAPERONE THERAPY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across enzyme replacement, chaperone and patient compliance across rare disease deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across enzyme replacement, chaperone and patient compliance across rare disease deployments globally. GENE THERAPY PIPELINE & REGULATORY METRICS – helps you evaluate late-stage gene therapy investment trends and specialist rare disease developer competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate late-stage gene therapy investment trends and specialist rare disease developer competitive positioning globally. INTRAVENOUS & HOME INFUSION METRICS – helps you analyze hospital-based ERT administration investment and clinical outcome monitoring trends across Fabry disease management verticals globally.

– helps you analyze hospital-based ERT administration investment and clinical outcome monitoring trends across Fabry disease management verticals globally. ORPHAN DRUG & RARE DISEASE REIMBURSEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in orphan drug designation utilization and government fast-track approval program development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in orphan drug designation utilization and government fast-track approval program development globally. NEWBORN SCREENING & EARLY DIAGNOSIS METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in Fabry disease newborn screening program adoption and early treatment initiation program expansion across regulated healthcare verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in Fabry disease newborn screening program adoption and early treatment initiation program expansion across regulated healthcare verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & FABRY DISEASE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on approved therapy portfolio breadth and geographic rare disease specialty pharmacy footprint globally.

Fabry Disease Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.62 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.47% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Chaperone Treatment, Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT), Others)

• by Route of Administration (Intravenous Route, Oral Route)

• by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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