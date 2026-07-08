Edible Garden Advances Webster City Manufacturing Hub with Engagement of E2 Building Group to Lead Construction Execution

National Design-Build Firm to Oversee Construction of Company's Planned Prairie Hills Ready-to-Drink Manufacturing Facility

Latest Milestone Continues Disciplined Execution of Farm-to-Formula® Strategy and Accelerates Development of Scalable Clean Nutrition Platform

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has engaged E2 Building Group ("E2"), a national design-build construction and general contracting firm, to oversee construction of the Company's planned Prairie Hills ready-to-drink ("RTD") manufacturing facility in Webster City, Iowa.

The engagement marks another significant milestone in the Company's previously announced strategy to transform its approximately 400,000-square-foot Prairie Hills facility into a large-scale clean nutrition manufacturing hub supporting its Farm-to-Formula® platform. With facility planning and design well underway, the project is now progressing into the construction phase. E2 will provide preconstruction services, construction management and design-build execution, coordinating contractors and project activities as Edible Garden advances development of the facility toward commercial production.

E2 Building Group is a nationally recognized design-build, construction management and general contracting firm with extensive experience delivering manufacturing, food and beverage, industrial, warehouse, distribution and controlled environment agriculture facilities throughout the United States. Through its integrated project delivery approach, E2 works collaboratively with owners, architects, engineers and specialty vendors to streamline project execution, improve cost certainty and accelerate project delivery. The firm's experience managing complex manufacturing and food production facilities is expected to support the efficient execution of Edible Garden's Prairie Hills development.

"We are pleased to welcome E2 Building Group to our growing team of project partners as we continue advancing our Prairie Hills development," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "Over the past several months, we have systematically advanced this project by assembling an experienced team of industry-leading partners, completing key design and planning milestones, and securing significant state and local support. The engagement of E2 marks another important step as we transition from planning into the construction phase. With E2 now leading the buildout, we have assembled the core development team responsible for designing, constructing and equipping the Prairie Hills facility. As the project advances, our focus will increasingly shift toward construction, equipment installation, commissioning activities, and commercial production readiness. We remain focused on developing a world-class manufacturing platform that we believe will position Edible Garden for long-term growth within the rapidly expanding clean nutrition and ready-to-drink markets."

The Prairie Hills facility is being developed as a high-capacity manufacturing platform for shelf-stable, plant- and dairy-based nutritional beverages utilizing advanced Tetra Pak processing and packaging technologies. At full production, the facility is expected to manufacture more than 100 million ready-to-drink beverage units annually, supporting Edible Garden's expansion into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories while providing a scalable manufacturing platform for both branded and private-label customers.

The Company expects to provide additional updates on key project milestones, construction progress, equipment installation, and anticipated production timelines as development progresses.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com