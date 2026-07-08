Cypress Point Wealth Partners Joins LPL’s Independent Advisor Network

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Brian Lubel, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, has affiliated with LPL Financial’s supported independence model, LPL Independent Advisor Network , to support his existing independent practice, Cypress Point Wealth Partners . He reported serving approximately $175 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from MML Investors Services, a subsidiary of MassMutual.

Based outside Orlando, Fla., Lubel founded Cypress Point Wealth Partners to deliver planning-focused, relationship-driven financial guidance. With a client base that includes business owners and driven professionals, he has built his practice from the ground up, beginning with young professionals and growing through referrals and lasting relationships.

Lubel takes a planning-centric approach, beginning each client relationship with a discovery process designed to understand goals, priorities and overall fit. He emphasizes ongoing engagement and accessibility, tailoring service levels based on individual client needs while maintaining a consistent focus on forward-looking financial planning.

“We pride ourselves on being planning-focused and client-centered,” Lubel said. “Our goal is to build meaningful relationships, understand what matters most to our clients and deliver guidance that supports their long-term financial goals.”

Why Cypress Point Wealth Partners Made the Move to LPL — and Why Now

After a period of due diligence, Lubel chose to affiliate with LPL Independent Advisor Network to strengthen his existing independence while gaining more integrated support aligned with his future vision. Lubel is supported by his team of an associate financial advisor and two client services specialists.

Through LPL Independent Advisor Network, advisors operate within an integrated support model that brings together a connected peer community, experienced guidance and dedicated regional teams. Advisors benefit from hands-on transition execution, growth coaching and consulting across key areas of the business, and ongoing operational, compliance and administrative support — enabling firms to move faster, operate more efficiently and grow on their own terms.

“As my business has grown, I’ve been focused on finding ways to operate more efficiently and better serve my clients,” Lubel said. “LPL’s scale, technology and forward-looking capabilities — particularly in areas like AI and practice management — will help streamline my business and position us for continued growth.”

LPL Chief Growth Officer Marc Cohen, said, “We welcome Brian to LPL. His commitment to planning-focused, client-centered advice aligns with LPL’s purpose to empower advisors with the independence, technology and support they need to run thriving practices. We look forward to supporting Brian and Cypress Point Wealth Partners as they continue to grow.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “ Investor Relations ” or “ Press Releases ” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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