Applied Announces Submissionless Commercial Insurance Experience with Travelers as First Anchor Carrier Partner 

CHICAGO and HARTFORD, Conn., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced its submissionless commercial insurance experience, with The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) as the first anchor carrier to participate in the initiative. Powered by Cytora, Applied’s agentic AI platform for carriers, the new capability will allow carriers to proactively deliver renewal quotes directly within Applied Epic, the leading agency management system, before the remarketing process begins.

The integration uses agentic AI to identify renewals within an agency’s full renewal portfolio across targeted lines of business and preemptively deliver renewal quotes without agencies needing to initiate remarketing. When a policy becomes eligible, Cytora will digitize risk data stored in Applied Epic and route it automatically to participating carriers’ quoting services. Quotes are returned directly to the management system, creating a connected, frictionless flow of risk information between brokers and insurers. The result is stronger agency engagement and a simpler, faster way to do business.

“Applied sits at the center of the insurance lifecycle, which, along with Cytora’s leading agentic AI technology, allows us to reimagine how the commercial insurance transaction flows,” said Michael Streit, President, Applied Systems Carrier. “As an industry leader and our first anchor carrier, Travelers will help shape how risk flows in the future. We look forward to expanding this capability to more stakeholders, creating more efficient and profitable partnerships for brokers and carriers across the distribution channel.”

“Applied shares our commitment to using AI to simplify the commercial insurance transaction,” said Greg Toczydlowski, Executive Vice President and President of Business Insurance at Travelers. “Delivering renewal quotes before remarketing begins lets our agents and brokers spend less time on process and more time advising customers, which is a win for the customer, for our distribution partners and for us. The capability also plays to our strengths – the visibility into a distribution partner’s full renewal portfolio combined with our data, analytics and product breadth gives us a meaningful competitive advantage in putting it to work.”



About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.



About Cytora

Cytora is an agentic AI platform that enables commercial insurers to digitize and decision risk at scale. Acquired by Applied Systems in September 2025, Cytora’s modular platform spans risk digitization, decisioning and workflow automation – processing submissions from any source, enriching them with external data and routing them decision-ready to underwriters. Cytora is deployed across leading commercial carriers globally.



About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of nearly $49 billion in 2025. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

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