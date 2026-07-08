The Arc of Fayette County Provides Disability Support Services for Adults in Pennsylvania

Uniontown, PA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arc of Fayette County, a Pennsylvania nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1959, provides disability support services for adults and families seeking guidance on residential care, employment support, community participation, Family Living, and daily living support.

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Pennsylvania may need different levels of support depending on their goals, eligibility, funding, living situation, and personal needs. The Arc of Fayette County offers person-centered disability services designed to help individuals build independence, participate in community life, maintain meaningful relationships, and receive support in safe, stable environments.

The Arc of Fayette County provides disability support services in Pennsylvania, including Residential Services, Family Living, Supported Employment, In-Home and Community Supports, Companion Supports, Community Participation Supports, and Adult Training Facility programming.

“Every individual deserves support that reflects their needs, strengths, preferences, and goals,” said Mary Mossburg, Executive Director of The Arc of Fayette County. “Our mission is to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live with dignity, independence, and meaningful connection to their families and communities.”

Disability support services can help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily routines, home life, employment goals, social engagement, transportation planning, community activities, skill development, and long-term stability. These services are often coordinated around an individual support plan and may involve families, caregivers, guardians, Supports Coordinators, and provider teams.

Residential Services for Adults With Disabilities in Pennsylvania

The Arc of Fayette County provides Residential Services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need support in a community home setting. Residential services may include assistance with daily routines, household responsibilities, personal goals, skill building, community participation, and ongoing support.

The organization’s residential homes provide 24/7 support and are licensed through Pennsylvania’s Office of Developmental Programs. Residents work with their support team to create an Individual Support Plan that reflects their personal goals, needs, preferences, and independence.

Family Living and Life Sharing Services

Family Living, also known as Life Sharing in Pennsylvania, is a disability support service where an adult with an intellectual or developmental disability lives in the home of a qualified family or caregiver. This option is built around stability, relationships, daily routines, and personalized support in a family-style setting.

The Arc of Fayette County helps match individuals with trained families based on needs, interests, preferences, routines, and support goals. Family Living may be appropriate for individuals who would benefit from a smaller, relationship-based home environment rather than a traditional residential program.

Supported Employment for Adults With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Supported Employment helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities prepare for, find, and maintain meaningful jobs in the community. Employment support may include job readiness, applications, interview preparation, workplace training, job coaching, communication support, transportation planning, and ongoing assistance after a person is hired.

The Arc of Fayette County’s Supported Employment program helps individuals explore competitive jobs in community settings and receive the support needed for long-term success.

Community Participation, In-Home, and Companion Supports

The Arc of Fayette County also provides In-Home and Community Supports, Companion Supports, and Community Participation Supports. These services help adults with disabilities stay active, connected, and involved in everyday life.

In-Home and Community Supports may help individuals with daily living skills, routines, appointments, community outings, and personal goals. Companion Supports may assist with social connection, supervision, activities, and community involvement. Community Participation Supports help individuals participate in meaningful activities, volunteer opportunities, skill-building experiences, and local community life.

These services are designed to reduce isolation, increase confidence, support independence, and help each person participate in activities that reflect their abilities, preferences, and goals.

Adult Training Facility and Skill Development Programs

The Arc of Fayette County’s Adult Training Facility is a Community Participation Supports program for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The program offers facility-based and community-based experiences focused on community inclusion, independence, choice, person-centered planning, volunteer opportunities, skill building, and social development.

Adult training and skill development programs can provide structure, consistency, social interaction, and meaningful daily activities for adults who benefit from supportive programming during the day.

How Families Can Access Disability Support Services in Pennsylvania

Families seeking disability support services in Pennsylvania often begin by learning about eligibility, completing assessments, and working with a Supports Coordinator. A Supports Coordinator can help individuals and families understand available services, develop plans, identify goals, and connect with providers.

Service availability may depend on eligibility, funding, individual needs, and the person’s current support plan. Families may need to provide documentation and share information about the individual’s diagnosis, routines, goals, living situation, current supports, and long-term needs.

“Families do not need to have every answer before reaching out,” said Brenda Fike, Administrative Specialist at The Arc of Fayette. “A first conversation can help clarify service options, eligibility steps, and what supports may help an individual feel safe, confident, and connected.”

The Arc of Fayette County encourages adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, caregivers, and guardians in Pennsylvania to explore service options early and ask questions about eligibility, planning, and available supports.

For more information about disability support services for adults in Pennsylvania, contact The Arc of Fayette County or visit arcfayette.org.





About The Arc of Fayette County

The Arc of Fayette County is a Pennsylvania nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Since 1959, The Arc of Fayette County has provided person-centered disability support services focused on dignity, independence, inclusion, family collaboration, and community involvement. Services include Residential Services, Family Living, Supported Employment, In-Home and Community Supports, Companion Supports, Community Participation Supports, and Adult Training Facility programming.

Attachment