Summer Savings Starts at Stop & Shop with FREE Ice Cream plus $1 Deals on Hundreds of Items

QUINCY, Mass., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is helping customers make the most of summer with can’t-miss savings across the store, including the return of its fan-favorite free ice cream event plus a wide range of deals across nearly every aisle, available for just $1.

Free Ice Cream is Back for National Ice Cream Day

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 19th), Stop & Shop will be giving away a FREE 1.5-quart container of Stop & Shop brand ice cream to customers who check in at the in-store Savings Station kiosks from Friday, July 17th through Thursday, July 23rd, while supplies last.

Customers who check in at the kiosk at any of Stop & Shop’s 350+ locations during this timeframe will automatically receive a digital coupon in their Stop & Shop GO Rewards account for one free 1.5-quart tub of Stop & Shop store brand ice cream from the freezer aisle – no purchase necessary. The offer includes all 15 delicious store brand flavors, which are: Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, French Vanilla, Vanilla Fudge, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Coffee, Chocolate Chip, Neapolitan, Light Vanilla, Light Chocolate, and Light Cookies & Cream.

To activate the deal, customers must check in using their existing GO Rewards account. Customers who don’t yet have an account can sign up for one on-the-spot at the Savings Station at their local Stop & Shop. No purchase is necessary to participate in the free ice cream promotion. The ice cream offer is limited to one 1.5-quart container per household, while supplies last.

Dollar Deals Deliver Value Across Every Aisle

Stop & Shop is also reinforcing its commitment to value with an expansive selection of $1 and under deals across nearly every aisle, including fresh produce, snacks, beverages, and household essentials. The Dollar Deal items will rotate each week from Friday, July 10 through Thursday, August 16, giving customers new opportunities to save throughout the summer.

Customers can find these deals in stores, with items marked with sales tags across aisles and display cases, and key items featured in dedicated bins. For added convenience, Dollar Deals will be shoppable online throughout the four-week promotion, making it easy for customers to find new ways to save at Stop & Shop all season long.

Here are some examples of what will be included throughout the Dollar Deal promotion:

Build a meal, start to finish

Dollar Deals bring together the building blocks of easy, affordable meals, from pantry staples to fresh ingredients. Customers can mix and match items like Barilla pasta, Hunt’s pasta sauce, and store brand chicken drums and thighs at $1 per pound, alongside fresh picks like hothouse cucumbers and tomatoes on the vine, making it simple to put together budget-friendly breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.

Stock up on snacks and treats for summer fun

Whether it’s road trips, movie nights, or backyard gatherings, Dollar Deals will include a variety of crowd-pleasing snacks and sweets like Swedish Fish and Sour Patch Kids theater boxes, Pringles Grab & Go cans, and freshly baked jumbo cookies, plus Hershey’s chocolate bars and marshmallows for s’mores.

Stay cool and refreshed

With hot summer days in full swing, customers can save on a wide range of beverages, including Gatorade, Powerade, Poland Spring sparkling water, and Lipton drinks, helping families stay hydrated for less.

Discover everyday essentials at a lower price

Beyond food, Dollar Deals extend to household must-haves, making it easier to manage weekly budgets. Shoppers can find items like paper towels, bath tissue, dish soap, Crest toothpaste, and Oral-B toothbrushes all for just $1 and under.

Celebrate diverse flavors

The event also features a strong selection of multicultural favorites, reflecting the communities Stop & Shop serves. Customers can enjoy products like Goya beans, coconut water, and Maria and Palmerita cookies, all at an accessible price point.

“At Stop & Shop, we know our customers are looking for meaningful savings and ways to make their budgets stretch further, especially during the busy summer months,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “From free ice cream—which was one of our most popular free item offers last year and something we’re excited to bring back for our shoppers—to Dollar Deals that offer savings of up to 68% on hundreds of items throughout our aisles, we’re committed to delivering real value and reinforcing Stop & Shop as a place shoppers can count on to help them save.”

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Savings Station, visit: stopandshop.com/pages/savingsstation-kiosk, and for more information on Stop & Shop’s Dollar Deals, visit: https://stopandshop.com/dollardeals.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: stopandshop.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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