Small Business Filings Increase 50% Year Over Year in First Half of 2026

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 1663 Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 during the first six months of 2026 represented a 50% increase over the 1107 filings recorded during the same period a year ago, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of US bankruptcy filing data.

Key data from the first half (H1) of 2026 (January 1 – June 30) include:

310,550 total bankruptcy filings, a 12% increase from H1 2025 (276,306).

17,285 overall commercial filings, a 13% increase from H1 2025 (15,340).

4589 commercial Chapter 11 filings, a 28% increase from H1 2025 (3595).



“The 50% rise in Subchapter V elections underscores the mounting challenges facing small businesses amid higher borrowing costs and softening demand, while the 12% increase in overall filings reflects broader financial pressures nationwide,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER. “On the consumer side, we’re seeing signs of strain in key areas: auto delinquencies remain near multi-year highs, foreclosure activity has risen notably, and credit card balances and other debt obligations continue to drive individuals to Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 relief.”

In H1 2026, there were:

293,265 individual bankruptcy filings, a 12% increase from H1 2025 (260,966).

187,572 individual Chapter 7 filings, a 15% increase from H1 2025 (163,201).

104,997 individual Chapter 13 filings, an 8% increase from H1 2025 (97,175).



“The increase in bankruptcy filings over the past year, particularly among small businesses, reflects ongoing financial pressures facing households and employers,” said Amy Quackenboss, Executive Director at the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI). “Higher borrowing costs, increasing expenses, and geopolitical volatility are leading more debtors to turn to the bankruptcy system to restructure obligations and pursue a financial fresh start.”

Filings for June 2026 registered:

258 Subchapter V elections, a 28% increase from June 2025’s total of 202.

52,282 total filings, a 13% increase from June 2025’s total of 46,281.

2858 commercial filings, a 9% increase from June 2025’s total of 2622.

812 commercial Chapter 11 filings, a 29% increase from June 2025’s total of 631.

49,424 individual filings, a 13% increase from June 2025’s total of 43,659.

31,428 individual Chapter 7s, a 15% increase from June 2025’s total of 27,225.

17,886 individual Chapter 13s, a 10% increase from June 2025’s total of 16,317.



ABI has partnered with Epiq Bankruptcy to provide the most current bankruptcy filing data for analysts, researchers, and members of the news media. Epiq Bankruptcy is the leading provider of data, technology, and services for companies operating in the business of bankruptcy. Its Bankruptcy Analytics subscription service provides on-demand access to the industry’s most dynamic bankruptcy data, updated daily. Learn more.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.

About ABI

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists, and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abi.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Press Contacts

John Lute

Senior Director, Marketing, Epiq

John.Lute@epiqglobal.com

John Hartgen

Public Affairs Officer, ABI

jhartgen@abi.org