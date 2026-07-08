Phoenix Energy Announces Phoenix Flex Junior Secured Notes™ with 6–7% Annual Interest Rates

IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC ("Phoenix Energy" or the "Company"), an energy company focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the Company’s registration statement for Phoenix Flex Junior Secured Notes™ ("Phoenix Flex"), a new registered offering designed to give income-focused investors more flexibility and control over how and when they can look to access their capital. Information about the new registered offering is available at https://phoenixenergy.com/flex-notes/.

Investors choosing Phoenix Flex Notes can select from five "Set Put Intervals" of three, six, nine, twelve, or eighteen months corresponding to "Set Put Dates" where they can request redemption of a portion or all of their outstanding investment without penalty or fees charged. The Notes, depending on the Set Put Interval selected, have a fixed annual interest rate ranging from 6.00% to 7.00%. The minimum purchase amount is $1,000. Accrued interest can be paid monthly in cash, or compounded daily and paid at redemption or maturity.

Additional redemption options are available subject to the terms described in the prospectus.

"Investors want two things right now: meaningful returns and real flexibility. Phoenix Flex is built to deliver both. We designed this product as an alternative to the short-term options investors already have, but backed by hard collateral and terms that put control back in the investor’s hands," said Adam Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Energy.



As described in the Company’s registration statement filed with the SEC, Phoenix Flex Notes are formally structured as "Senior Subordinated Junior Lien Notes," secured on a junior basis by mortgages on certain of its oil and gas properties, subject to the Indenture and the Loan-to-Value Ratio described in the prospectus.

Net proceeds from Phoenix Flex Notes are expected to support drilling and exploration operations, mineral rights and non-operated working interest acquisitions, and working capital needs for the Company.

About Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a differentiated three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests. For more information on Phoenix Energy, please visit our website at https://phoenixenergy.com/ .

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Phoenix Flex Notes are offered through Crescent Securities Group, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, pursuant to the corresponding registration statement and prospectus , and only where lawful. Prospective investors should carefully review the registration statement and the other documents Phoenix Energy has filed with the SEC, which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov prior to making any decision to invest. These documents may also be obtained at phxoffering.com . Investing involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements not of historical facts and include statements regarding Phoenix Energy’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, Phoenix Energy’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which its operates. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.

Factors that could cause Phoenix Energy’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the prospectus entitled “Risk Factors.” forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward-looking statement made by Phoenix Energy in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Phoenix Energy undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

Contact

Company: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Email: InvestorRelations@phoenixenergy.com

Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: 949-416-5037