Avocado Green Mattress partners with Food Forest Collab to support women farmers and regenerative agriculture

Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable home furnishings, is expanding its commitment to 1% for the Planet through a partnership with Food Forest Collab, a women-led nonprofit working at the intersection of regenerative agriculture, economic opportunity, and environmental restoration. Together, they are leveraging regenerative agriculture to support women-led startups that restore ecosystems and create lasting economic stability.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, Avocado Green Mattress proudly supports Food Forest Collab’s mission and growing impact. Through its annual commitment of donating a portion of revenue to environmental and social nonprofit partners, Avocado is helping strengthen a cooperative of 48 women farmers in Kenya, where regenerative agriculture is improving food security, restoring ecosystems, and creating new economic opportunities for farming communities.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the people and communities helping build a more sustainable future,” said Laura Scott, Director of Brand Marketing at Avocado Green Mattress. “Food Forest Collab’s approach of investing in women farmers as leaders creates opportunities for families, strengthens communities, and helps restore the environment they depend on, and we’re proud to support that mission.”

Food Forest Collab works alongside trusted local partners to help women farmers establish regenerative food forests. Its first community initiative in Kenya includes a solar-powered cold storage system that allows farmers to preserve perishable crops, reduce food waste, and negotiate fairer market prices. This model helps communities build more resilient local food systems while increasing household income.

"When women have access to the right combination of resources, leadership opportunities, regenerative farming practices, and practical infrastructure like cold storage, extraordinary things can happen," said Megan Downey, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Food Forest Collab. “If we can demonstrate measurable success in these early communities, we will have a powerful foundation for scaling a model that is both deeply local and widely replicable.”

As interest in regenerative agriculture continues to grow across the food and climate sectors, Avocado is supporting a model that combines ecosystem restoration, women's economic empowerment, and resilient local food systems.

For more information, please visit www.foodforestcollab.org.



About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials, which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam.

Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED and MADE SAFE for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL Formaldehyde-Free.

Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a “Brand That Matters.”