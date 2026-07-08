Mantel and Aalborg CSP Enter Strategic Supply Agreement to Advance Modular Salt Tank Systems for Carbon Capture Deployment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mantel, a leading provider of energy-efficient and cost-effective carbon capture, today announced a Strategic Supply Agreement with Aalborg CSP , a leading specialist in thermal system engineering, to develop standardized plant designs for Mantel’s molten salt tank systems.

Under the agreement, Aalborg CSP will lead the development of a standardized plant design for Mantel’s molten salt tank systems, a key subsystem in Mantel’s high-temperature carbon capture technology platform. The collaboration is focused on creating a modular, road-transportable approach designed to streamline project execution via turnkey packaging of critical instrumentation, storage, and heating operations.

A key focus of the partnership is shifting away from traditional stick-built construction toward shop-fabricated, modular systems that can be manufactured offsite and assembled more efficiently in the field. The companies expect this approach to address the most persistent challenges in carbon capture deployment: high capital costs, volatile supply chains, and construction complexity.

“Perfecting the core technology is only part of the equation in scaling carbon capture. The whole system must be transportable and repeatable, deployment after deployment," said Cameron Halliday, CEO of Mantel. “The deep expertise Aalborg CSP brings to this strategic collaboration helps us push toward a much more modular, lower-cost deployment model to deliver on the promise of carbon capture.”

The agreement builds on Mantel’s proven molten-borate carbon capture technology and leverages decades of molten salt system engineering and integration experience from world-class Aalborg CSP. The resulting design will give Mantel a standardized architecture that supports cost-efficient adaptation across commercial projects.

“We have spent years putting molten salt to work across demanding applications, and Mantel's carbon capture is a natural fit,” said Hammam Soliman, Executive PMO of Aalborg CSP. “By bringing that experience and our integrated plant design to Mantel's salt tanks, we can help turn a breakthrough carbon capture technology into a standardized design that can be built again and again, from concept to operating plant.”

The standardized salt tank design will serve as a foundational building block for Mantel’s commercial deployments, supporting integration into power generation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and other critical industrial sectors. To learn more, visit mantelcapture.com or email info@mantelcapture.com .

About Mantel Capture

Mantel is the carbon capture company built for heavy industry. Our high-temperature, liquid-phase carbon capture system uses a proprietary molten-borate that integrates directly into industrial operations. Mantel’s system reduces energy losses by 97% and operates at less than half the industry-average cost per tonne. Backed by leading global energy investors, including Shell, Eni, and bp, Mantel is deploying across power generation, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemicals, and other critical sectors. For more information, visit mantelcapture.com.

About Aalborg CSP

Aalborg CSP is a Danish engineering and consulting firm specializing in thermal energy systems for energy and industrial decarbonization. Drawing on close to four decades of thermal engineering experience and active R&D, the company works with energy producers, industrial operators, and technology developers on some of the most complex thermal integration challenges in the energy transition, across coal transition, nuclear (SMR), oil and gas, renewable energy, and industrial heat applications. Aalborg CSP operates from offices in Denmark and Spain. For more information, visit: www.aalborgcsp.com

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