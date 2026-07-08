Ducks Unlimited Canada celebrates National Fishing Week with the launch of their second annual “Hooked on Habitat” campaign to support wetland conservation across the country





STONEWALL, Manitoba, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) today announced the launch of its national 2026 Hooked on Habitat campaign: the second annual 12-week sweepstakes inviting Canadians to support wetland conservation while enjoying the chance to win unforgettable outdoor experiences and prizes.

Hooked on Habitat connects anglers and outdoor enthusiasts with the critical role wetlands play in sustaining Canada’s fisheries, wildlife and outdoor spaces. Participants can purchase tickets online for as little as $10 for a chance to win while directly supporting wetlands conservation across Canada. Visit www.ducks.ca/fishing for purchase and no-purchase entry details.

“At Ducks Unlimited Canada, we know that great fishing starts with healthy wetlands,” said Janine Massey, DUC Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “Our Hooked on Habitat campaign connects Canadians’ passion for the outdoors with real conservation outcomes that help the waters, fish populations and habitats that so many people rely on for angling and numerous other activities.”

Healthy wetlands, stronger fisheries

Idyllic wetlands work beneath the surface to filter water, provide spawning and nursery habitat and sustain food webs essential to healthy fish populations.

Across the country, these vital yet fragile ecosystems are increasingly under pressure from habitat loss and environmental change in part due to threats that directly impact fishing opportunities and the health of waterways. Hooked on Habitat aims to highlight wetlands as a long-standing, reliable and proven nature-based solution that benefits both people and wildlife.

A fundraising campaign with huge prizes

Running nationally and open to Canadians of legal age, the 2026 Hooked on Habitat sweepstakes features:

Building on a successful campaign

DUC’s 2026 Hooked on Habitat campaign builds on strong national momentum from last year’s inaugural Hooked on Habitat sweepstakes, which engaged 3,384 participants across Canada and raised over $292,000.

Connecting passion with purpose

Hooked on Habitat is designed to engage a broad audience of anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, while reinforcing how Ducks Unlimited Canada’s conservation work supports real-world outcomes Canadians care about—from better fishing to healthier ecosystems.

“This campaign is about more than the prizes that will help some lucky people enjoy the great outdoors in new ways,” adds Massey. “It’s about inspiring Canadians to take action, support conservation and be part of ensuring healthy wetlands for generations to come.”

Media contact: media@ducks.ca

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddc30b4b-538d-4ab9-a74c-100cf3791ef9