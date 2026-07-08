Top Aces Completes Acquisition of Select Global International

MONTRÉAL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Inc. (“Top Aces”), the global leader in advanced operational air combat training, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Select Global International (“SGI”), a Canadian defence company specializing in simulator‑based fighter pilot instruction for the Royal Canadian Air Force (“RCAF”).

The transaction, which was first announced on June 11, 2026, brings together SGI’s high‑fidelity synthetic training expertise with Top Aces’ more than 20 years of advanced live‑fly operational training. The combined expertise ideally positions Top Aces to support the RCAF’s transition to a fifth-generation fighter capability, advancing the objectives of Canada’s Operational Training Infrastructure Enterprise Modernization (OTIEM).

About Top Aces

Founded in 2000 by former RCAF CF-18 pilots, Top Aces delivers advanced, live-fly combat training to the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as NATO and allied forces worldwide. With an industry leading safety record of more than 150,000 accident free flight hours, Top Aces operates the world’s largest fleet of commercially owned tactical fighter aircraft, including the only privately operated F-16s. Built on an uncompromising commitment to safety, credibility, and operational realism, Top Aces provides mission critical training informed by real world experience – preparing allied forces to operate against advanced, near peer threats in an increasingly complex and contested environment. Experience Matters. Learn more at www.topaces.com.

About Select Global International

Select Global International is a Canadian defence company specializing in simulator‑based fighter pilot instruction and synthetic training solutions in support of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Founded in 2013, SGI is staffed by veteran CF‑18 instructor pilots with extensive operational and leadership experience.

Follow Top Aces on Social Media:

X: https://x.com/topaces/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/top-aces/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/topaces/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topaces/

Media Contact:

Erin Black

Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Top Aces

+1 (514) 694-7224

media@topaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/466b9dd8-7274-473d-b794-6c3283d8c4b0