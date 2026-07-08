eHealth Exchange Names Doug Dietzman as President and Executive Director

VIENNA, Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange™, one of the nation's largest trusted health information networks, today announced the appointment of Doug Dietzman as its new president and executive director, effective July 6, 2026.





Dietzman succeeds Jay Nakashima, who is semi-retiring after eight years of leadership during which eHealth Exchange expanded its national footprint, modernized its technology platform, became one of the first Qualified Health Information Network® (QHIN™) designated under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™), and strengthened its role as a trusted nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing secure health information exchange (HIE) for the public good.

A recognized leader in healthcare interoperability, Dietzman brings more than two decades of experience working across the healthcare ecosystem—including hospital systems, physician organizations, health plans, HIEs, and national interoperability initiatives. Most recently, he served as managing director of interoperability solutions at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), where he led interoperability strategy, policy and regulatory engagement, standards development activities, and clinical data exchange initiatives. Previously, he served as executive vice president of Michigan Health Information Network and, before that, as chief executive officer (CEO) of Great Lakes Health Connect, helping establish one of the nation's leading statewide HIEs.

Dietzman's connection to eHealth Exchange extends well beyond his new role. While serving as CEO of Great Lakes Health Connect, he represented HIEs on the eHealth Exchange Coordinating Committee from 2018 to 2021. Under his leadership, the BCBSA joined the network in April 2025, and he has served on the eHealth Exchange board of directors for the past 18 months. Together, those experiences provide him with a unique understanding of the organization's mission, its participants, and the opportunities ahead as healthcare continues to embrace nationwide interoperability.

“Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work alongside providers, health plans, HIEs, government agencies, and technology partners, all with a common goal of making health information more accessible, secure, and useful,” said Dietzman. “eHealth Exchange has earned an exceptional reputation as one of the industry's most trusted and established interoperability organizations. I'm honored to join this outstanding team and look forward to building on that strong foundation while expanding the ways we help participants improve care through trusted, standards-based data exchange.”

Under Nakashima's leadership, eHealth Exchange significantly expanded its national network, transitioned to its modern hub architecture, accelerated adoption of HL7® Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources® (FHIR®)-based interoperability, established strategic collaborations across the industry, and continued its longstanding commitment to protecting patient privacy by never storing patient data or using it for secondary purposes.

“Leading eHealth Exchange has been the privilege of my career, and I can't imagine a better person to carry this mission forward than Doug,” said Nakashima, outgoing president and executive director. “He understands the importance of trusted interoperability, values collaboration, and has a deep appreciation for the public good mission that has always guided this organization. Having worked alongside Doug through his service on our board, I've seen firsthand his thoughtful leadership and commitment to bringing people together to solve complex challenges. Our participants, partners, and team will be in exceptional hands.”

Dietzman will lead eHealth Exchange's continued focus on expanding nationwide interoperability, advancing modern standards including HL7 FHIR, supporting TEFCA implementation, and fulfilling the organization's pledge to become a CMS-Aligned Network under the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem initiative.

About the eHealth Exchange

eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to public good, is the oldest and largest health information network in the country and is most well known as the principal way the federal government exchanges clinical data among federal agencies and with the private sector. Recognized for certified data quality, trusted governance, transparency, and its commitment to privacy, eHealth Exchange facilitates the secure exchange of patient records for more than 300 million patients and processes roughly 25 billion data exchanges annually. Vendor-agnostic, with a broad public health focus, eHealth Exchange provides connectivity for more than 30 electronic health record systems, 58 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of U.S. hospitals, 90 percent of dialysis centers, 70,000 medical groups, and payers in 34 states—as well as countless urgent care centers, surgery centers, and clinical laboratories. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service, Food and Drug Administration, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other federal agencies. Active in all 50 states, eHealth Exchange connects to other national health information networks today via Carequality and now TEFCA as a Designated QHIN. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.

Contact:

Tina Feldmann Jane Bryant eHealth Exchange Spire Communications tfeldmann@ehealthexchange.org jbryant@spirecomm.com 480.888.6129 571.235.4822

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b82e7e7e-55ed-4bcf-a6ad-9bb805260168