After a Year of Stealth Co-Development with a Dozen Leading Law Firms and Investment Banks, Suited Launches New Platform to Transform Lateral Hiring

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suited today announced the launch of its lateral hiring platform, bringing its talent intelligence capabilities to the experienced-talent market for the first time.

For decades, job boards, candidate databases, matching platforms, and more recently AI-powered sourcing tools have promised to make lateral hiring more efficient. Yet the legal and investment banking industries continue to rely on headhunters as their primary mechanism for connecting firms and candidates. The reason is simple: most solutions focus on identifying people rather than helping the right people engage. Firms struggle to capture the attention of the talent they most want to hire, candidates are inundated with irrelevant outreach, and both sides invest enormous amounts of time evaluating opportunities that were never a good match.

Suited was built to solve that problem by bringing a fundamentally different source of information to the market.

Over the past decade, the company has assembled one of the largest behavioral and cognitive datasets in professional services, creating a proprietary intelligence layer that helps firms and candidates make better decisions about talent and careers. Today, that dataset spans more than 200,000 professionals and provides unique insight into the factors that drive performance, engagement, and long-term success in legal and investment banking careers. When this predictive model is applied to campus hiring, candidates identified as strong matches are 2.1x more likely to become high performers and 53% less likely to leave within their first two years.

"We have incorporated Suited's data in our entry-level hiring for years with great results, and we're excited to see that foundation extended into lateral hiring, where better information has the potential to create superior outcomes for firms and candidates alike," said Milana Hogan, Chief Talent Officer at Sullivan & Cromwell.

The new platform brings that intelligence to both sides of the lateral market through complementary solutions.

For law firms and investment banks, Suited combines detailed analyses of a candidate's experience, career trajectory, goals, and preferences with proprietary behavioral and cognitive insights to identify professionals most likely to thrive in a particular role. By focusing outreach on a smaller number of highly relevant candidates and providing richer context about each opportunity, the platform helps firms generate meaningful engagement from talent that might otherwise be inaccessible.

For law firm associates and investment bankers, Suited offers a private-by-default career ecosystem designed for both active and passive professionals. Candidates define their interests and preferences in minutes, then sit back while Suited continuously monitors opportunities across the entire market. Leveraging AI and a proprietary database of public and private market intelligence, the platform produces personalized diligence briefings that highlight factors that both align and conflict with a candidate's goals. Rather than trying to sell a specific role to secure a placement fee, Suited transparently outlines exactly why an opportunity is – or isn’t – worth a candidate's time. Candidate information is never shared with a hiring firm without explicit consent.

"The status quo in lateral hiring creates far too much noise for everyone involved," said Matt Spencer, Co-Founder and CEO of Suited. "Candidates are flooded with outreach that isn't relevant to them, while firms struggle to engage the people they most want to hire. The answer isn't more outreach or more automation. It's better information, greater transparency, and a deeper understanding of what actually matters to both sides before a conversation ever begins."

Aaron Myers, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Suited, added, "Most hiring technologies are built on the same publicly available information and therefore arrive at many of the same conclusions. By combining proprietary data with AI, we're able to generate a level of context and insight that simply hasn't been available in the lateral market until now."

The launch represents Suited's broader vision for professional hiring: a market where firms engage the right talent more effectively, candidates hear only about genuinely relevant opportunities, and both sides have the information needed to decide whether a conversation is worth having.

Candidate access to the ecosystem is by invitation only. Firms interested in learning more can contact sales@wellsuited.com.

About Suited

Suited is a talent intelligence platform used by leading law firms and investment banks. Built on the industry's largest behavioral and cognitive datasets, Suited helps organizations identify, engage, and hire exceptional talent while helping professionals evaluate career opportunities with greater confidence. The company provides solutions for both entry-level and experienced-talent hiring, creating a more informed, efficient, and transparent market for professional talent.

For more information, visit wellsuited.com.

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