Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership with Taudia for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-002 Study

Bio-Hermes-002 is a collaborative study focused on new biomarkers designed to improve diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and dementias

WASHINGTON. D.C., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to welcome Taudia to the Bio-Hermes-002 study, a unique observational platform study, which evaluates blood-based and digital biomarkers across a wide spectrum of cognitive conditions, alongside MRI and PET imaging and diverse racial and ethnic populations, to generate data that may improve the prediction, detection, and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The Bio-Hermes-002 study collects data reflecting the performance of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to assess, diagnose or predict the presence of a variety of pathologies associated with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias including amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Taudia's decision to join the growing list of collaborators in the Bio-Hermes-002 study adds yet another emerging leader in AD diagnostic tests,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “This new partnership will enhance our efforts to offer the field an armamentarium of cutting-edge solutions for more precisely identifying the pathologies fueling the progression of Alzheimer's and related dementias. Expanding the field's understanding of tau-focused biomarkers is critical, and we look forward to seeing Taudia's impact on the future of diagnostic innovation.”

In Bio-Hermes-002, Taudia is bringing more tau-focused biomarkers to the study with the addition of BD pTau-217 and eMTBR-tau243, augmenting our robust database and building upon findings from Bio-Hermes-001. Taudia will be analyzing both plasma as well as CSF on those biomarkers.

“We are honored to partner with the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation and contribute to the Bio-Hermes-002 study,” said Paul Hung, Ph.D., CEO of Taudia. “By evaluating novel blood-based biomarkers such as BD pTau-217 and eMTBR-tau243 in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid alongside imaging, digital assessments, and other neurological biomarkers, we aim to deepen the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease biology while advancing precise, accessible tools for disease detection and monitoring. Designed to plug directly into widely available molecular testing workflows, Taudia’s technology has the potential to expand global access while improving cost efficiency and throughput flexibility. Bio-Hermes-002 is the kind of collaboration needed to translate biomarker innovation into meaningful impact for patients, researchers, and drug developers.”

Taudia joins a long list of industry leaders who are partners in this study, including Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, IXICO, and Roche along with other exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS, Alamar Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition Limited, Cognivue, Cumulus Neuroscience Limited, Fujirebio, iLoF, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics--a Quanterix brand, Sanofi, Siemens Healthineers, Spear Bio, and ViewMind.

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-002 study and how to participate, visit https://globalalzplatform.org/.

For immediate release:

Contact: media@globalalzplatform.org

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP)

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments and other neurological therapies with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting the use of state-of-the-art biomarker technology and inclusivity in research studies, as well as celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About Taudia

Taudia is a precision proteomics company developing highly sensitive and accessible blood-based tools for neurological disease research, detection, and monitoring. Its proprietary SPLASH™ technology integrates seamlessly into widely available molecular testing workflows, enabling ultrasensitive protein biomarker measurement with minimal sample input, scalable throughput, and lower capital and operating costs. Taudia is initially focused on advancing biomarker solutions for Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The company is headquartered in San Carlos, California. For more information, please visit Taudia’s website.