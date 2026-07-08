Arteris Announces Collaboration with IC-Link by imec to Accelerate Next-Gen AI and HPC Silicon

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced a collaboration with IC-Link by imec, imec’s design and manufacturing service provider for ASICs and silicon photonics. Arteris NoC IP will be deployed as part of the ongoing effort to accelerate and simplify the development of next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) chiplets and application specific integrated circuits (ASICs). By combining its subsystem expertise with Arteris NoC IP technology, IC-Link is helping customers reduce infrastructure development effort, improve design reuse, and accelerate delivery of increasingly complex custom semiconductor platforms.

As AI and HPC systems continue to increase in scale and complexity, engineering teams are looking for new ways to improve productivity and focus resources on innovation, rather than repeatedly rebuilding foundational infrastructure. By combining its subsystem expertise with Arteris technology, IC-Link provides a reusable, scalable architecture that helps customers reduce integration complexity, lower development risk, and accelerate development of next-generation custom silicon.

“As semiconductor complexity continues to grow, including in AI ASICs, engineering teams increasingly need ways to reuse proven infrastructure and focus their efforts on high-performance differentiation,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “The collaboration between IC-Link by imec and Arteris reflects a broader industry shift toward reusable architectures that help improve productivity, reduce risk, and accelerate innovation across AI and HPC semiconductor development.”

“IC-Link’s high-speed I/O subsystem reference design represents a significant step forward in how ASIC developers targeting high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications address the challenges of advanced node design,” said Ozgur Gursoy, director of portfolio and strategy for ASICs at IC-Link. “With each new technology node, design teams typically face costly and time-intensive rework of their I/O subsystems. By integrating Arteris’ industry-leading network-on-chip IP, our reference design reduces risk and enables HPC and AI teams to focus on what matters most: optimizing the accelerator core.”

Modern AI and HPC systems, including AI ASICs, rely on the underlying scalable semiconductor data movement infrastructure that can support growing high-performance requirements, energy efficiency, safety and security, all while managing increasing design complexity. Arteris technology helps engineering teams create efficient silicon for AI data centers, edge AI devices, and physical AI systems. Learn more at arteris.com/ai.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world’s top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

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