Blackpoint Cyber Unveils New Identity Threat AI SOC Agent to Stop Credential-Based Attacks in Seconds

DENVER, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber today unveiled the first generally available autonomous response capability; Blackpoint AI SOC Agent for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR). Using an AI + human hybrid model, the AI SOC Agent acts on high-confidence threats targeting Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace accounts, enabling Blackpoint to contain credential-based attacks in less than two minutes on average and in as little as 21 seconds.

The same large language models empowering defenders are being weaponized by attackers at the same pace, with identity becoming a top target for attackers. In fact, Microsoft reported a 32% increase in identity-based attacks during the first half of 2025, underscoring the growing need for security teams to detect and stop credential-based threats before they escalate into full-scale breaches.

Blackpoint's AI SOC Agent was trained using years of its SOC analyst decisions, forensic evidence from hundreds of industry breaches, and telemetry from nearly a million accounts. It was rigorously validated before deployment and continues to be validated to ensure only high-confidence threats are autonomously contained. The result is trusted AI that brings Blackpoint's frontline security expertise to every customer, delivering machine-speed threat containment in seconds.

“Over the past five years, Blackpoint's SOC has been a trusted extension of our team,” said Sean Furman, President, STF Consulting. “Every minute matters when protecting our clients from today's cyber threats. The combination of Blackpoint’s AI and security analysts gives us confidence that we're staying ahead of the growing volume of attacks.”

Key Facts

Product: Blackpoint AI SOC Agent for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR)

Primary Outcome: Autonomous containment of credential-based attacks as fast as 21 seconds

Coverage: Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments

Training Data: Years of Blackpoint’s SOC analyst decisions, incident response forensics, and telemetry from nearly a million protected accounts

Oversight Model: Autonomous response with human SOC oversight and escalation

Included With: All Blackpoint ITDR service tiers at no additional cost

“When vendors or the market talk about AI replacing the SOC, our answer is that our SOC is a big reason that AI works in cybersecurity,” said Gagan Singh, CEO of Blackpoint Cyber. “The threat is already agentic. The near-future adversary will operate without human direction at a scale we have never seen, and the same AI empowering defenders is being used to create novel threat vectors. Our Agent was informed by our SOC, staffed by former NSA, DIA, and CIA operators, and aided by their judgment. The boundaries were set by them. The AI acts faster, but the human judgment secures the outcome and always will.”

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About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber was founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts with one purpose: to win the unfair fight. Blackpoint delivers Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) through a 24/7 SOC that combines detection at AI speed with elite human expertise, giving organizations real defense against threat actors. Its CompassOne platform unifies identity, endpoint, and cloud into a single context-rich environment, enabling decisive response before attacks escalate. We measure security by threats stopped, not alerts generated.