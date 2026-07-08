Varonis Deepens AI Coding Security with Cursor Integration

MIAMI, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced support for Cursor, the AI-native coding tool. Varonis Atlas provides runtime enforcement, threat detection, and full session forensics for Cursor, delivering visibility and control across the agentic development lifecycle.



Cursor's agents read, write, and execute inside your codebase — running terminal commands, installing dependencies, and calling MCP-connected tools. That gives Cursor access to crown-jewel data: source code, .env files, credentials, API keys, and customer data. Built-in safeguards are important, but stopping agents that go off-script and securing sensitive data requires runtime enforcement and threat detection.

"The agents may change, but the security requirements don't," said Ron Bennatan, VP of AI and Data Security Strategy at Varonis. "Developers move between integrated development environments (IDEs) and other tools as they work, and each one has its own guardrails. Atlas gives security teams one place to secure data access, monitor agent activity for risky actions, and enforce policy."

By extending support to Cursor, Varonis continues to deepen its coverage of agentic IDEs, like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, and VS Code. With Varonis Atlas, organizations can more safely adopt and use AI agents, no matter which tools and vendors they work with.

Varonis Atlas supports the full coding agent lifecycle:

Runtime enforcement: Monitor, block, modify, or alert on agent activity directly inside supported coding agent workflows.

Monitor, block, modify, or alert on agent activity directly inside supported coding agent workflows. Session forensics and threat detection: Reconstruct exactly what happened during a Cursor session, including prompts, tool usage, MCP server activity, command execution, and agent actions.

Reconstruct exactly what happened during a Cursor session, including prompts, tool usage, MCP server activity, command execution, and agent actions. Sensitive data and secrets protection: Detect and prevent exposure of source code, credentials, API keys, and regulated data across all agent activity.

Detect and prevent exposure of source code, credentials, API keys, and regulated data across all agent activity. Shadow AI discovery: Identify unsanctioned coding agent usage and repository-level artifacts, including skills, rules, and MCP configurations.





The integration builds on Varonis' growing support for agentic AI security. Recent releases include an integration with the Claude Compliance API, which enhances security for Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform and enables organizations to capture and review AI interactions for audit, compliance, and investigation.

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About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

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