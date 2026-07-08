Flock’s Audit Assistance Surfaces License Plate Reader Misuse in Albany, Georgia; Five Officers Arrested

Atlanta, GA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock, a leading public safety technology platform with more than 12,000 customers, issued the following statement regarding the recent investigation into former Albany, Georgia Police Department officers accused of improperly accessing license plate reader data.

Following an internal audit conducted by the Albany Police Department, five officers were terminated and subsequently arrested after investigators alleged they used license plate reader technology for purposes unrelated to legitimate law enforcement investigations.

According to public reporting and investigators, Flock's audit records played a key role in identifying and documenting the unauthorized searches.

While the incident has prompted renewed discussion about public safety technology, Flock believes it demonstrates the importance of designing systems with accountability built in.

"Technology doesn't create misconduct. People do," said Paige Todd, Co-Founder of Flock Safety. "The question isn't whether someone will attempt to misuse technology. The question is whether the technology is designed to expose that misuse and help agencies hold bad actors accountable."

Unlike systems that rely solely on trust, the Flock platform is designed with safeguards that enable agencies to detect, investigate, and document improper use.

Every search performed within the platform generates a comprehensive audit record, including:

Who conducted the search

When the search occurred

What information was searched

The associated investigative case, when applicable

These records enable agencies to proactively review system usage, identify atypical activity, and investigate potential policy violations or violations of law.

The Albany investigation represents the first publicly confirmed instance in which Flock's Audit Assistance capabilities have helped identify and document alleged police officer misconduct, demonstrating how built-in accountability measures can support agency oversight and public trust.

"The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers use technology responsibly and within the law," Todd added. "We consistently hear from our agency partners that they welcome accountability safeguards because they protect both the public and the integrity of their profession."

Flock has intentionally designed its platform with multiple layers of oversight, including:

Comprehensive audit logs that record every search

Role-based permissions that allow agencies to limit access

Administrative oversight tools that help supervisors review user activity

Search attribution that ties searches to legitimate investigative purposes

While no technology can completely eliminate misconduct, systems can be designed to make misconduct significantly easier to identify.

"Public safety technology should help agencies solve crime while also protecting civil liberties and reinforcing public trust," Todd said. "Accountability isn't what happens after abuse. It's what makes abuse visible in the first place."

For more information on Trust & Compliance and Flock’s full suite of accountability tools, visit https://www.flocksafety.com/trust.

About Flock

Flock is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock helped reunite more than 10,000 missing people with their loved ones in 2025 and is trusted by more than 12,000 customers to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

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