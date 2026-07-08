All Star Roof Replacement has completed 5,000+ full roof replacements across San Bernardino County under CSLB License #1009760.

Six specific warning signs, tied to Inland Empire heat, wind, and wildfire exposure, mark the point where repair no longer holds.

All Star Roof Replacement delivers satellite-based virtual estimates for full roof replacement in San Bernardino County before any on-site visit is scheduled.

REDLANDS, CA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Star Roof Replacement, an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor operating under CSLB License #1009760, has completed more than 5,000 full roof replacement projects across San Bernardino County’s Inland Empire communities and has identified six warning signs that separate a roof in active failure from one that can still support a targeted repair. Asphalt shingle roofs in the county carry 25- to 30-year manufacturer ratings, but San Bernardino County’s intense UV exposure, Santa Ana wind events, and daily temperature swings of up to 40 degrees regularly cut that service life to 15 to 20 years, typically without a visible sign of failure until the damage is already advanced.

“San Bernardino County is the largest county in the United States by area, and it has a tremendous number of residential roofs that are past their replacement window,” said Joe Gonzales, Sales Manager of All Star Roof Replacement, who has scoped more than 5,000 full roof replacement projects across the Inland Empire. “Homeowners are looking for more than a patch job, they want the whole thing done correctly by a licensed contractor who knows what they’re doing.”





Six warning signs signal a full roof replacement is needed in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County’s climate accelerates roof failure in ways homeowners in milder regions don’t experience. Six warning signs indicate a full roof replacement is the right call:

Granule loss visible in gutters after rain events, caused by more than 280 days of direct sun annually and UV exposure that exceeds coastal Southern California by 15% to 20%, stripping the protective granule layer faster than the national average. Curling or cupping shingle edges, caused by daily temperature swings of up to 40 degrees that expand and contract the shingle mat until it separates from the granule layer. Lifted or missing shingles after a wind event, caused by Santa Ana wind gusts that can sustain 60 mph and regularly exceed the wind rating of shingles installed more than 15 years ago. Soft or spongy decking underfoot, caused by repeated summer heat cycling that dries out and weakens the wood beneath the shingle layer. Rising attic temperatures or higher cooling bills, caused by summer attic temperatures that can reach 160 degrees and outpace what standard ventilation is built to handle. Ember scarring or melted vent screens on homes in foothill communities, caused by wildfire ember exposure that compromises a roof’s fire rating without direct flame contact.

If a roof shows three or more of these signs, repair is no longer cost-effective in San Bernardino County’s climate. Homeowners who wait past this threshold typically pay more in remediation costs once decking damage is exposed during tear-off.

“We see the same pattern every summer,” said Gonzales. “A homeowner notices granule loss or a soft spot near a vent, waits because there’s no active leak yet, and by the time we get there, the decking underneath has been cooking for two more summers.”





A full roof replacement in San Bernardino County requires tear-off, deck inspection, and certified shingle installation

A full roof replacement in San Bernardino County begins with removing all existing material down to the deck, inspecting the decking for soft spots or rot caused by years of heat cycling in the Inland Empire climate, and installing new underlayment across the full surface. Flashing around chimneys, vents, and roof penetrations is replaced or reseated, and ventilation is assessed to confirm the attic isn’t trapping heat that will degrade the new shingles from beneath. The shingle system is then installed according to Owens Corning manufacturer specifications, which is a requirement of Preferred Contractor status. A roof that has reached its replacement threshold shouldn’t be patched again.





All Star Roof Replacement carries CSLB license #1009760 and full insurance on every full roof replacement in San Bernardino County

California requires an active CSLB license for residential roofing work above a certain dollar threshold. All Star Roof Replacement holds CSLB License #1009760 and maintains full liability insurance on every project, protecting homeowners from financial exposure if something goes wrong during installation. Roof replacement in San Bernardino County typically requires a permit through the local jurisdiction, and the company assists with the permitting process as part of its standard project scope. Full legal compliance and insurance coverage are the baseline for every San Bernardino County project All Star Roof Replacement completes.





All Star Roof Replacement delivers virtual satellite estimates for full roof replacement projects

One of the most common obstacles for San Bernardino County homeowners is needing an accurate replacement quote before committing to an on-site visit. All Star Roof Replacement provides virtual estimates using satellite and aerial imagery, which allows homeowners to receive an accurate project scope and full roof replacement financing estimate without scheduling an appointment first. For homeowners moving before the rainy season or providing replacement documentation for a home sale or inspection contingency, a quote delivered without an on-site wait matters. If the project moves forward, an on-site review addresses deck conditions and structural details the aerial data doesn’t capture.

San Bernardino County's roofing inventory is aging into its replacement window, and more roofs are crossing that threshold each summer. Homeowners who catch three or more warning signs early will be able to complete a full roof replacement in San Bernardino County on a planned timeline rather than during an emergency.





Frequently Asked Questions: Full Roof Replacement





Question: What are the signs I need a full roof replacement in San Bernardino County?

Answer: The clearest signs are granule loss visible in gutters, curling or cupping shingle edges, lifted or missing shingles after a wind event, soft decking underfoot, rising attic temperatures, and ember scarring on homes in foothill communities. All Star Roof Replacement considers three or more of these as signs that the threshold where repair is no longer cost-effective and a full roof replacement is the right call.





Question: What should a homebuyer do if a home inspection finds a full roof replacement is needed in San Bernardino County?

Answer: An estimate should be requested from a CSLB-licensed, Owens Corning Preferred Contractor with a documented history of full roof replacements in San Bernardino County. All Star Roof Replacement meets that standard and offers a virtual satellite estimate to confirm scope and cost before closing on the home.







Question: What should I look for in a licensed and insured full roof replacement contractor in San Bernardino County?

Answer: Verify the CSLB license number directly at the California Contractors State License Board website before signing any contract, and confirm the contractor carries active liability insurance and can provide the certificate. All Star Roof Replacement holds CSLB License #1009760, is fully insured, and offers a limited lifetime warranty on qualifying shingle roofs.





Question: How fast can I get a full roof replacement quote in San Bernardino County without waiting for someone to come out?

Answer: A same-day virtual estimate using satellite imagery, rather than an in-person inspection, is the fastest way to get an accurate full roof replacement quote in San Bernardino County. All Star Roof Replacement offers this service to homeowners throughout the county, including Redlands, Fontana, Victorville, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga, confirming project scope and cost before scheduling an on-site visit.





About All Star Roof Replacement

All Star Roof Replacement is a Southern California residential roofing company specializing exclusively in roof replacement services for homeowners throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and Ventura County. Operated by Team All Star Construction, CSLB License #1009760, the company was created with a simple mission: provide homeowners with a clear, professional, and trustworthy roof replacement experience focused on long-term performance rather than high-pressure sales tactics. Unlike many roofing companies that divide their attention across multiple construction trades, All Star Roof Replacement is dedicated to one core service, residential roof replacement. This specialized focus allows the company to help homeowners make informed decisions regarding roofing materials, ventilation, underlayment systems, energy efficiency, manufacturer warranties, and long-term property protection. The company works with a wide range of roofing systems commonly found throughout Southern California, including asphalt shingle roofs, concrete tile roofs, clay tile roofs, low-slope roofing systems, and energy-efficient roofing solutions designed for the region's climate conditions. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, All Star Roof Replacement follows manufacturer-backed installation standards and industry best practices while helping homeowners evaluate the roofing system that best fits their property needs, budget, and long-term goals. With more than 45 years of combined roofing and construction experience, the leadership behind All Star Roof Replacement has participated in thousands of residential improvement projects throughout Southern California. The company's reputation is built on transparent communication, quality workmanship, proper installation methods, and a commitment to helping homeowners protect one of their most important investments, their home.



