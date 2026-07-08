After Record $14,500 Copper, The Discovery Hunt Turns To British Columbia

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

With copper up more than 60% since April 2025 on AI, data-center and grid demand, a junior explorer holding surface grades as high as 15.85% copper is moving to X-ray the system beneath its 100%-owned Three Guardsmen Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada News Group News Commentary - Copper has become the metal the modern economy cannot get enough of. Prices touched a record of roughly $14,500 per tonne in January 2026, and COMEX futures still trade near $6.20 per pound after gaining more than 60% since April 2025 [2]. The driver is structural: artificial intelligence. A single one-gigawatt AI data center can require on the order of 50,000 tonnes of copper, and S&P Global projects global demand rising from 28 million tonnes per year in 2025 to 42 million tonnes by 2040 [3]. Goldman Sachs Research expects grid and power infrastructure alone to drive more than 60% of copper demand growth through 2030 [4].

Supply is the problem. Declining ore grades, permitting timelines measured in decades and years of underinvestment have left the industry scrambling, and the majors are responding by consolidating and by funding the juniors doing the actual discovering. Nowhere is that dynamic more visible right now than British Columbia, where porphyry copper-gold discoveries are attracting major-company capital at a pace the province has not seen in years.

Companies positioned across that spectrum include GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM), Amarc Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AHR) (OTCQB: AXREF), and NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF).

GoldHaven Moves To X-Ray The System At Three Guardsmen

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) announced on July 7 that it has engaged Scott Geophysics Ltd. to conduct a targeted induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 100%-owned Three Guardsmen Project in northwestern British Columbia, the next phase of exploration following a 2025 field program that confirmed widespread high-grade copper mineralization and strengthened the geological model for a potential porphyry copper system at depth [1]. Highlights of the news and the program it builds on:

- The IP survey is expected to commence in July 2026 and will cover approximately three kilometres across priority target areas, with results expected to inform future exploration programs, including potential drill targeting [1].

- The 2025 program collected 126 surface rock samples, including 25 samples grading greater than 1.0% copper, with standout grabs of 15.85% Cu, 12.75% Cu, 12.65% Cu, 9.92% Cu, 7.19% Cu and 6.78% Cu (grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the property) [1].

- High-grade copper is hosted within epidote-magnetite skarns, with extensive malachite-stained mineralization traced over more than one kilometre of strike, and geological observations suggesting the mineralized corridor may extend approximately 2.6 kilometres between the Canadian Verdee and Mildred showings [1].

- GoldHaven also identified porphyritic intrusive textures, elevated molybdenum values and systematic geochemical zoning transitioning from copper-silver mineralization toward bismuth-tellurium-gold assemblages, characteristics the Company believes may represent vectors toward an intrusive heat source and potentially a larger porphyry copper system at depth [1].

- Scott Geophysics will complete a time-domain IP survey using a pole-dipole array designed to identify chargeability and resistivity anomalies that may represent sulphide mineralization beneath the known surface occurrences, with optional inversion modelling available to further refine priority drill targets [1].

"Three Guardsmen continues to exceed our expectations," said Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven. "Last season's exploration confirmed widespread high-grade copper mineralization while also strengthening our geological model for a potentially significant porphyry system beneath the known skarn mineralization. The upcoming IP survey is a critical step toward identifying the sulphide-rich core of the system and generating high-confidence drill targets. We believe this work has the potential to substantially advance our understanding of the project and unlock its broader district-scale potential."

The logic of the program is straightforward. Surface work has already established grade and scale indicators across the Rainy Hollow area property in the Atlin Mining Division; what geophysics adds is depth. When integrated with the Company's geological mapping, geochemistry and structural interpretation, the IP survey is expected to significantly improve GoldHaven's understanding of the geometry and continuity of the mineralized system while prioritizing areas for future drilling [1]. In a market where porphyry copper targets in BC are drawing major-company chequebooks, moving from surface showings to defined drill targets is precisely the value-creation step juniors get paid for.

Three Guardsmen is one piece of a broader portfolio. GoldHaven's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia, and the Company also holds the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, along with a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil [1]. More on the Company and its projects at: https://equity-insider.com/goh-landing/

In other industry developments:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B) is in the middle of the copper sector's defining transaction: a merger of equals with Anglo American plc to form Anglo Teck, a global critical minerals champion headquartered in Canada and a top-five global copper company. Shareholders of both companies approved the deal on December 9, 2025, the Government of Canada granted Investment Canada Act approval on December 15, and the combination is expected to deliver approximately US$800 million in annual pre-tax synergies, with Anglo Teck committing to spend at least $4.5 billion in Canada within five years [5]. For 2026, the company has guided to copper production of 455,000 to 530,000 tonnes, and CEO Jonathan Price has framed the goal plainly: to "create a global top-five copper company" [5]. When the industry's biggest names are merging to get more copper leverage, the message about the metal is hard to miss.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM) is putting money into the ground in British Columbia right now. The company received amended Mines Act and Environmental Management Act permits for its New Ingerbelle project in the first quarter of 2026, supporting continued copper production, increased gold production and a mine life extension at Copper Mountain to 2045, and is advancing the access road, Similkameen River bridge, east haul road and other infrastructure required for the expansion [6]. Hudbay's latest reserve update delivered a 24% increase in consolidated average annual copper production over the next three years, and the company closed a $600 million joint venture with Mitsubishi in January 2026 for the development of Copper World, where a definitive feasibility study is on track for mid-2026 and a sanctioning decision is expected this year [6]. BC copper, in other words, is getting built, not just talked about.

Amarc Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AHR) (OTCQB: AXREF) is the cautionary tale for anyone who thinks grassroots BC copper exploration does not pay. The company's high-grade AuRORA copper-gold-silver porphyry discovery at the JOY District in north-central BC more than doubled its share price on announcement in January 2025, drew Freeport-McMoRan into a joint venture that now holds the district 60/40, and saw Freeport elect to earn a further 10% by funding an additional $75 million in staged expenditures [7]. On July 2, 2026, Amarc announced that the 2026 drill program at JOY has commenced, fully funded by Freeport, after 2025 drilling expanded the AuRORA deposit over an area of 1.4 kilometres by 0.8 kilometres that remains open [7]. President and CEO Diane Nicolson said the program is designed to "continue to unlock the world class potential of the JOY District" [7]. It is the clearest recent proof that systematic exploration toward a BC porphyry target can end with a major writing the cheques.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF), part of the Lundin Group, shows what high-grade copper discovery does to a valuation. The company's wholly owned Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver discovery in Argentina's Vicuña district has produced some of the most spectacular drill intercepts in the industry, including 335.15 metres at 4.08% copper equivalent including 19.50 metres at 18.96% copper equivalent, prompting the company to expand its Phase 4 program to 30,000 metres [8]. Recent drilling has also highlighted extreme gold grades, including 17.3 metres at 207.79 g/t gold [8]. NGEx describes Lunahuasi as a globally significant high-grade system, and the market has rewarded the discovery story accordingly - a reminder of the torque that grade delivers in a copper-hungry tape.

The through-line across all of it is grade, jurisdiction and timing. Copper demand is being rewritten by AI and the grid, new supply is scarce, and British Columbia has re-emerged as one of the most active porphyry hunting grounds in the world, with majors funding the juniors that can deliver targets. With surface samples running as high as 15.85% copper, a mineralized corridor that may stretch 2.6 kilometres, and a geophysical program about to look beneath it all for the sulphide core, GoldHaven's Three Guardsmen is a name to watch as the results come in. For more information, visit: https://equity-insider.com/goh-landing/

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For more information on GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS), visit: https://equity-insider.com/goh-landing/

CONTACT:

CANADA NEWS GROUP

info@canadanewsgroup.com

Company Contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

GoldHaven Resources Corp.

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

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SOURCES:

1. GoldHaven Resources Corp., News Release, July 7, 2026 - https://www.goldhavenresources.com/

2. Trading Economics, Copper - https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/copper and J.P. Morgan Global Research, Copper Prices Outlook - https://www.jpmorgan.com/insights/global-research/commodities/copper-outlook

3. TradingKey, 2026 Copper Price Forecast: AI Demand May Push Copper Prices to $15,000 - https://www.tradingkey.com/analysis/commodities/more/261978670-2026-copper-price-forecast-ai-demand-drive-copper-prices-15000-tradingkey

4. Goldman Sachs, Copper Prices Are Forecast to Decline Somewhat from Record Highs in 2026 - https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/articles/copper-prices-forecast-to-decline-from-record-highs-in-2026

5. Teck Resources Limited, Q4 2025 Results and Annual Report disclosures, February 18, 2026 - https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/886986/000095014226000440/eh250741011_ex9902.htm

6. Hudbay Minerals Inc., Q1 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis, SEC Form 6-K - https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001322422/000106299326002266/exhibit99-3.htm

7. Amarc Resources Ltd., News Release, July 2, 2026 - https://amarcresources.com/news-releases/amarc-announces-commencement-of-2026-aurora-joy-copper-gold-district-drilling/ and The Northern Miner, Amarc Resources coverage - https://secure.northernminer.com/company/amarc-resources/

8. NGEx Minerals Ltd., News - https://ngexminerals.com/news/