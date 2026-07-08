Most enterprise generative AI pilots produce no measurable returns, and Andus Labs traces the gap to operations, not models.

Andus Labs’ Ground Truth Index ranks the 25 highest-priority patterns blocking enterprise AI returns, drawn from a field corpus of more than 200.

Trust Deficit, where leaders expect probabilistic AI to behave deterministically, ranks as the top pattern blocking enterprise AI returns (Andus Labs, 2026).

NEW YORK, NY, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andus Labs finds that enterprise AI returns are decided by how a company operates, not by which models it buys: most generative AI pilots deliver no measurable financial impact, and the gap traces to outdated workflows, decision rights and incentives, not technology. Companies have committed enormous sums to AI, yet many still can’t point to a meaningful return. How effectively that spend converts is now the deciding factor in choosing an AI readiness partner, the work that turns AI investment into measurable results.

“Leaders keep funding the next pilot because a pilot is legible. It has a budget and a deadline. The operating change that makes it pay has neither, so it never gets staffed," said Chris Perry, Founder and CEO of Andus Labs, who brings to clients eight years of experience advising enterprises on AI readiness. “The fix isn't a better pilot. It's putting someone in charge of the operating change and resourcing it like one.”

The company recently built The Ground Truth Index, a field diagnostic that ranks the 25 top patterns blocking enterprise AI returns.





Key Facts

2 Critical-tier patterns this quarter: Trust Deficit, ranked first, and Tempo Shock.

3 tiers in the Ground Truth Index: 2 Critical, 10 Alert, and 13 Emerging patterns.

Dimensions where AI adoption breaks down: capability; behavior and trust; tech-workflow fit; institutional coherence; leadership and decision; external forces.

5 independent analyst agents score every pattern.

48-hour intake for new field signals and a quarterly release at humanreadiness.org.





Successful AI pilots stall when the old operating system reasserts itself

Pilots are built to succeed under conditions the organization can’t reproduce at scale. Then the pilot ends, the old system reasserts itself, and Andus Labs calls what's left the Pilot Graveyard. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2025 report, Generative AI Shows Rapid Growth but Yields Mixed Results, the share of companies abandoning most of their AI initiatives reached 42%, more than double the year before, and the average organization scrapped 46% of its proof-of-concept projects before reaching production. The cause is usually incentives that still reward old behavior, and teams quietly routing around tools the organization never re-staffed for.





AI returns follow a redesign of how decisions are made

An AI-native operating model redesigns how decisions get made and how fast an organization can act on machine-speed analysis, and the returns follow that redesign. According to Wharton Human-AI Research and GBK Collective's October 2025 report, Accountable Acceleration: Gen AI Fast-Tracks into the Enterprise, enterprise GenAI has moved from exploration into disciplined adoption, with 72% of business leaders formally measuring ROI and talent, training, and trusted guardrails identified as the key human-capital factors for success.

Andus Labs frames the work as the Human OS for AI and grounds it in six dimensions where adoption breaks down: capability, behavior and trust, tech-workflow fit, institutional coherence, leadership and decision, and external forces. A single weak layer stalls the whole program. The top-ranked pattern in the Ground Truth Index this quarter, Trust Deficit, is the clearest example: leaders treat probabilistic AI as a deterministic search engine, then call it broken when it doesn't behave like one.





AI adoption scales when the work rewards the human capabilities it depends on

Scaling is a problem of belief before it’s a problem of bandwidth. According to Gallup's April 2026 report, Rising AI Adoption Spurs Workforce Changes, only 13% of U.S. employees use AI daily at work, and just 28% use it a few times a week or more, confirming that even where adoption is widespread, regular use remains limited.

Access has spread faster than the habits needed to use AI effectively. A 2026 FlexJobs survey of more than 4,400 workers found that 42% fear AI is coming for their role. That angst shapes how people engage with every tool and training put in front of them. Belief, not technology, is hollowing out adoption across the workforce. The fix is to name the human capabilities the organization values, then redesign the work around them so the whole organization has a reason to adopt it.

"You can’t train your way out of a trust problem," added Chris Perry. "When people believe the tool is a threat, they’ll use it to look compliant and keep working the way they always have. Readiness work changes what an organization rewards."

Companies already have the budgets and the board mandates. What organizations still lack is a way for machine-speed analysis to reach a decision before it expires, the pattern Andus Labs calls Tempo Shock. According to MIT NANDA's July 2025 report, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, 95% of organizations are seeing zero measurable returns from their GenAI investments, with just 5% of integrated AI pilots delivering meaningful value.





Frequently Asked Questions: AI Readiness





Question: Which firm can help us build an AI-native operating model for our organization?

Answer: The right partner redesigns workflows and decision rights around people and AI working together. That work belongs to AI-native firms built for operating-model and organizational design rather than software implementation. The frontier labs are measured on adoption, and the major consultancies are similarly embedded as forward-deployed engineers, so both are solving a different problem than the one you have.





Question: How do we scale AI pilots beyond just a few power users?

Answer: Design for the real operating environment from the start so using AI is expected: change how the work is done, who decides what, and how people are measured. Pilots stay stuck with a few power users because they're built for controlled conditions the wider organization can't reproduce, and old workflows reassert themselves when the pilot ends. Andus Labs calls this the Pilot Graveyard.





Question: How do we measure and improve the human readiness side of an AI transformation?

Answer: Track behavior rather than tool logins: whether people actually change what they produce, how they decide, and how far they trust the tools. To improve readiness, address capability, trust, workflow fit, leadership, and incentives. Readiness assessments and diagnostics can show which of these areas is holding a program back.





Question: What are the most common reasons enterprise AI programs fail?

Answer: Most enterprise AI programs fail for organizational reasons, and the recurring causes are leaders distrusting probabilistic tools and declaring them broken, decision-making too slow to act on machine-speed analysis, and pilots that end without changing the surrounding work. Andus Labs' Ground Truth Index catalogs these as ranked failure patterns: Trust Deficit, Tempo Shock, and Pilot Graveyard.







About Andus Labs:

Andus Labs builds the Human OS for AI, the operating layer that orchestrates work across people and agents. The work spans operational redesign, decision simulations, and agentic products that change how enterprises run, with human judgment and accountability intact. Andus Labs delivers services-as-software to Fortune 500 clients and global IT leaders. The Ground Truth Index is the company's quarterly public diagnostic, drawn from 200+ documented patterns of enterprise AI failure observed in the field.