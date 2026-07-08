DeFi Dev Corp. Announces Strategic Leadership Transition of DisclaimerCoin (DONT) to Dedicated Ecosystem Team

BOCA RATON, FL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced the strategic transition of leadership for DisclaimerCoin (“DONT”), the world’s first publicly traded company-created memecoin, to Daniel Reis-Faria, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq-listed ZeroStack Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSTK), and a dedicated team focused exclusively on growing the DisclaimerCoin ecosystem.

The transition represents the next phase in DisclaimerCoin’s evolution. While DFDV pioneered the historic launch of DONT in January 2026, the Company believes the project’s long-term success is best served by an independent team dedicated full-time to ecosystem development, community growth, partnerships, liquidity expansion, and new utility.

DFDV and ZeroStack are not strangers. In September 2025, the companies announced a strategic relationship focused on accelerating institutional Solana adoption through DFDV’s Treasury Accelerator initiative. That existing relationship gave DFDV confidence that the DisclaimerCoin ecosystem would be entrusted to an experienced team with a demonstrated track record operating at the intersection of public markets and digital assets.

Daniel Reis-Faria has extensive experience building blockchain businesses, launching token ecosystems, and leading publicly traded companies operating within the digital asset industry. He will assume responsibility for DisclaimerCoin’s continued development, including ecosystem partnerships, liquidity initiatives, community expansion, integrations, and additional utility designed to strengthen the project’s long-term growth.

“Launching DisclaimerCoin was never intended to be the finish line,” said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. “It proved that a Nasdaq-listed company could innovate onchain while operating transparently in the public markets. The next chapter requires a team whose sole focus is building the ecosystem every day. Given our existing relationship with Daniel, we believe they are well positioned to take DisclaimerCoin forward.”

The announcement follows additional momentum for the DisclaimerCoin ecosystem. Last week, HCMC (Pink Limited Market: HCMC) announced the acquisition of DONT as part of its newly announced digital asset treasury strategy, further expanding institutional awareness surrounding the token.

The original vision behind DisclaimerCoin remains unchanged. Created as an experiment exploring the intersection of public markets, internet culture, and onchain communities, the project now enters a new phase under independent leadership focused on accelerating adoption while preserving its unique identity.

As part of the transition, the new leadership team will assume governance and stewardship of the remaining DONT originally allocated to the project’s Ecosystem, Growth & Community allocation, providing resources to support ecosystem development, partnerships, liquidity initiatives, community growth, and future expansion. Separately, DFDV will continue to permanently hold its treasury allocation, representing approximately 31.6% of the total $DONT supply, on its balance sheet in accordance with the Company’s original commitment at launch. Following completion of the token transfer, DFDV will no longer serve as the day-to-day steward of the DisclaimerCoin ecosystem.

For more information, visit disclaimercoin.com and follow https://x.com/DisclaimerCoin.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

