SBC Medical Launches Japan's First Specialized Men's Beard Hair Removal Clinic, Introducing a Scalable, Capital-Efficient Growth Platform





IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the “Company”), a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced the opening of SBC MEN'S FLASH CLINIC Ikebukuro, a clinic dedicated exclusively to men's beard hair removal, in Tokyo on August 6, 2026. As the first specialized men's beard hair removal clinic in Japan (as of June 2026, based on the Company's research), SBC MEN'S FLASH CLINIC addresses one of the most common entry points into aesthetic healthcare for Japanese men while introducing a highly standardized, low-cost operating model designed to improve clinic productivity and support scalable, capital-efficient expansion across the Company's nationwide network.

Men Represent a Fast-Growing Market

Demand for aesthetic healthcare among men is expanding globally. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) Global Survey 2024*, the total number of aesthetic procedures performed on men increased 6.3% from 2023 to 2024, even as procedures for women declined 3.9% over the same period, indicating that men represent one of the market's fastest-growing segments. Hair removal ranks among the top three non-surgical procedures both worldwide and among men, and Japan remains one of the world's largest aesthetic markets, with approximately 1.63 million procedures recorded in 2024. In Japan, beard hair removal is often the first aesthetic procedure experienced by male consumers, making it an effective gateway into broader aesthetic healthcare services. At the same time, many men continue to seek treatment environments designed specifically for them, and SBC MEN'S FLASH CLINIC responds directly to this demand with a dedicated, men-only setting.

* Source: ISAPS Global Survey 2024, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Figures represent survey-based estimates.

A Scalable, Capital-Efficient Model

Beard hair removal is a high-demand service and often serves as an entry point into aesthetic healthcare. However, intense price competition and relatively thin margins can make it difficult to deliver sustainably within the cost structure of a comprehensive clinic. Its high booking volume can further constrain available appointment capacity for higher-value treatments. By concentrating a single high-volume procedure into a dedicated clinic format, the clinics supported by the Company can standardize workflows, maximize equipment utilization, simplify staffing, shorten training time, improve appointment throughput, free up capacity for higher-value treatments, and create a pathway into SBC Medical's broader care network.

Because the format is compact, standardized, and replicable, it is designed to be deployed across the Company's existing clinic network, extending these benefits well beyond a single location. By separating high-volume, lower-margin services into a specialized format, SBC Medical expects to optimize resource allocation across its clinic network, improve unit economics, and enhance the long-term scalability of both its specialized and comprehensive clinic models. The specialized format also enables more focused marketing, improving customer acquisition efficiency while creating opportunities to introduce customers to the Company's broader service portfolio over time.

The clinic also serves as a proof of concept for SBC Medical's “AI-native management” initiative. Because the model is highly standardized, it provides an effective environment to test AI-enabled operational workflows, data-driven scheduling, and process automation that can be scaled across the group. The insights gained are intended to inform quality and efficiency improvements throughout the network over time.

A Clinic Designed Around Customer Convenience

SBC MEN'S FLASH CLINIC is built for ease of use, offering a streamlined reservation-to-treatment experience, fully cashless payment, and no sales consultations. The clinic offers one of the most accessible price points within the SBC group, with a six-session beard hair removal course offered at 16,800 yen (as of June 2026), lowering the barrier for men considering aesthetic care for the first time and supporting a broader customer acquisition funnel for SBC Medical’s network.

Outlook

Through this specialized format, SBC Medical aims to establish a profitable, repeatable model that strengthens the resilience of individual clinic brands and creates value across the Company's broader clinic network. Management believes this specialized model can enhance long-term network productivity, improve capital efficiency, and create a repeatable template for future clinic expansion. As many male customers begin their aesthetic journey with beard hair removal, SBC Medical expects the clinic to become an effective entry point for long-term customer relationships across multiple treatment categories. Consistent with its Group Purpose of “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” the Company will continue to pursue sustainable business growth and enhancements in service quality across its network.

Clinic Information

Clinic name: SBC MEN'S FLASH CLINIC Ikebukuro

Opening date: August 6, 2026

Reservations open: July 6, 2026 (web reservations)

Location: 8F Sanchu Building, 1-15-8 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hours: 10:00 to 20:00 (closed on Fridays)

Website: https://www.sbc-mens.net/brand/flash/

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” “targets” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Hikaru Fukui / Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

Akiko Wakiyama / Chief Public Relations Officer; E-mail: pr@sbc.or.jp

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dea5d99-a6fb-40ce-bc7d-06b3c7583b1a