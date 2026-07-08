Puneet Pardasani Joins Clear Street to Lead Global Institutional Sales and Sales Trading

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced the appointment of Puneet Pardasani as Global Head of Institutional Sales and Sales Trading.

In this role, Pardasani will oversee Clear Street’s institutional sales and sales trading functions and expand the firm’s distribution strategy across its institutional client base. He will report to John DiBacco, Head of Markets. As part of the appointment, Clear Street is realigning its Markets teams across Securities Financing, Derivatives, Swaps, High Touch Execution, Low Touch Execution, Crypto, Research, Corporate Access, Events and Special Situations to report directly or on a dotted line to Pardasani, tightening the firm’s cross-market coordination.

John DiBacco, Head of Markets at Clear Street said, “Puneet has spent his career building the distribution engines that connect sophisticated investors to global markets, and that is exactly the capability our platform is built to scale. His arrival brings institutional sales, sales trading and distribution onto one unified system and will help us deliver on our mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market.”

Pardasani brings over two decades of expertise across cross-asset distribution, institutional sales and sales trading. He joins from Bank of America, where he served as Global Head of OneTouch, Cross-Asset Distribution and helped build and scale one of the industry’s leading cross-asset distribution platforms. Before Bank of America, he spent nine years at Goldman Sachs, developing a deep foundation across sales and distribution serving many of the world’s most sophisticated institutional clients.

Allan Amitay also joins as Managing Director, Multi-Asset Sales, after more than 15 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as a Managing Director in Derivatives Sales. Earlier in his tenure he led equities distribution for the firm's Multi-Asset Platform Sales business, widening securities distribution across a broad institutional base.

Scott Block also joins as a Managing Director, Sales Trader. He arrives from Bank of America, where he was Managing Director and Head of Americas OneTouch Distribution within Global Equities, and earlier spent more than a decade on the Multi-Asset Sales & Electronic Trading team at Goldman Sachs.

These appointments reflect Clear Street's continued investment in its institutional platform as demand for modern market infrastructure grows. The firm recently added broker-dealer clearing veterans Vito Laurenzano and Lou Caramanica as Managing Directors under Chris Tufano, Head of Clearing. Laurenzano, who spent 33 years at Bank of America driving growth across Global Markets & Banking, will be an integral part of broker-dealer sales as the firm accelerates its clearing expansion. Caramanica joins from Goldman Sachs, where he built and scaled the firm's global clearing platform as Global Head of Prime Services Custody and Platform Engineering, and will focus on building out Clear Street's broker-dealer client offering.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers, ETF issuers and corporates worldwide. For more information, visit www.clearstreet.io .

Media Contact:

press@clearstreet.io

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