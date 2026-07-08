Vaidio Announces 10.0 Release, Advancing Vision AI with Greater Efficiency and Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaidio today announced the release of Vaidio 10.0, a major platform update designed to make Vision AI more efficient, scalable, and accessible for organizations seeking to unlock more value from their existing video infrastructure.

Vaidio 10.0 helps organizations analyze more video with less infrastructure and cost. The release introduces support for NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA Grace Hopper architectures; adds Recorded Video Analysis for recorded and offline video workflows; introduces Vaidio Vista for VLM-powered verification and improved alert confidence; and improves GPU utilization, channel density, and platform scalability. With Vaidio 10.0, video processing efficiency improves by up to 3X, enabling significantly higher video throughput per GPU.

“Vaidio 10.0 is more than a feature release. It is a major platform release focused on efficiency, scale, and enterprise deployment flexibility,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO at Vaidio. “By aligning closely with NVIDIA accelerated compute and software, and modernizing the way Vaidio processes video at scale, we are helping customers analyze more video, reduce infrastructure costs, and unlock more value from the cameras they already own.”

Built for the Next Generation of Vision AI Infrastructure

Vaidio 10.0 is designed for larger, more complex Vision AI deployments, with support for next-generation NVIDIA-powered infrastructure, including NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA Grace Hopper.

The release also introduces Vaidio’s Unified Scalable Architecture, moving the platform from a traditional single-container architecture toward a modular, multi-container approach designed to improve scalability, deployment flexibility, and operational resilience across larger and more distributed environments.

Major GPU Efficiency Gains Improve Cost and Performance

Vaidio 10.0 improves GPU utilization by optimizing how video streams are decoded, processed, and analyzed. As a result, Vaidio can process more channels per GPU, reducing the infrastructure required for larger deployments.

Higher channel density can lower hardware requirements, simplify deployment planning, improve cost-per-channel performance, and make large-scale Vision AI projects more practical across a wider range of organizations and use cases.

“Organizations want AI vision systems that can scale without forcing a complete infrastructure reset,” said Dr. Patrick Wu, SVP Engineering at Vaidio. “Vaidio 10.0 is designed to help customers expand from isolated camera analytics to large-scale video intelligence across more cameras, more locations, and more operational workflows.”

Recorded Video Analysis Expands Forensic and Investigative Workflows

Vaidio 10.0 introduces Recorded Video Analysis, extending Vaidio’s existing analytics capabilities beyond live camera streams to recorded and offline video.

Vaidio already delivers industry-leading sub-two-second forensic search, helping organizations quickly locate objects, people, vehicles, behaviors, and events of interest. With Recorded Video Analysis, organizations can apply that same AI-powered search capability to stored footage from supported video management systems, reducing the manual effort required for investigations, compliance review, post-event analysis, and operational analysis.

Recorded Video Analysis also gives organizations a more efficient way to use available compute capacity. Instead of reserving AI resources only for live-stream analysis, customers can analyze recorded video during off-peak periods or other times when system utilization is lower. This helps teams extract more value from existing infrastructure while expanding the range of video that can be searched, reviewed, and acted on.

Higher Alert Confidence, Powered by Vaidio Vista

Vaidio 10.0 introduces Vaidio Vista, a new capability that brings VLM-powered verification into Vaidio AI workflows.

With Vista, Vaidio’s existing AI engines can first identify candidate events, objects, or behaviors. Vista can then apply vision-language model analysis to further evaluate the scene, helping determine whether an event is accurate, relevant, and worthy of operator attention. Vista is designed to leverage leading VLM technologies, including NVIDIA Cosmos, enabling more advanced scene understanding and contextual reasoning.

This two-stage approach combines the speed and efficiency of Vaidio’s proven computer vision engines with the broader contextual understanding of vision-language models. By adding VLM-powered verification to selected events, Vista helps organizations improve alert confidence, reduce false positives, and give operators richer context when responding to security, safety, and operational incidents.

Enterprise Deployment and Operational Improvements

Vaidio 10.0 also includes additional platform enhancements designed to improve operations, deployment workflows, and system flexibility. These include expanded VMS ecosystem support with native integrations for March Networks and VDG Sense; Command Center enhancements for global cross-camera search, live view, playback, and camera status across larger multi-node environments; and expanded object support for crowd detection.

A Platform for Scalable AI Vision

Vaidio’s AI Vision Platform helps organizations turn existing cameras into real-time sources of operational intelligence. With a broad portfolio of AI engines, agentic search, alerting, cross-camera tracking, business intelligence, and flexible deployment options, Vaidio helps organizations improve safety, security, compliance, and operational effectiveness without requiring a rip-and-replace of existing cameras or VMS infrastructure.

Vaidio also helps organizations learn from their environments over time. By turning video into searchable, structured intelligence, Vaidio enables teams to identify patterns, measure trends, investigate incidents, and make better decisions about staffing, workflows, safety, and security.

Vaidio 10.0 extends that foundation by improving how the platform scales, how efficiently it uses GPU infrastructure, and how customers can apply AI to both live and recorded video.

“Customers are asking for more than individual video analytics,” said Douglas Hammer, SVP Strategy at Vaidio. “They want a scalable AI vision platform that can support real-time action and long-term operational learning across security, safety, compliance, investigations, and business operations. Vaidio 10.0 is a major step toward that future.”

Availability

Vaidio 10.0 is generally available as of July 8, 2026.

About Vaidio

Vaidio is an AI Vision Platform that transforms video into actionable intelligence. By applying advanced AI to existing camera and video management infrastructure, Vaidio helps organizations improve safety, security, compliance, investigations, and operational effectiveness. Vaidio supports flexible deployment across on-premises, edge, cloud, hybrid, and enterprise environments, enabling customers to unlock more value from the cameras they already own.