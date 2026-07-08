Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Sierra Madre, California

SIERRA MADRE, Calif., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Los Angeles County community, Bailey Canyon Estates, is coming soon to Sierra Madre, California. Situated at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains and offering a limited selection of 42 home sites, this highly anticipated community will feature stunning luxury homes in one of Southern California’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Site work is underway and the community is expected to open for sale in late 2026.

Tucked within the charming and serene town of Sierra Madre, Bailey Canyon Estates will offer three exquisite single-family home designs with spacious open floor plans and luxurious personalization options. Most homes will be situated on single-loaded streets, providing an elevated living experience, and select home sites will feature enhanced privacy backing up to open space. This intimate enclave is ideally located near beautiful natural landscapes, plentiful outdoor recreation, exceptional schools, and a tree-lined downtown area filled with unique shops, eateries, and year-round festivals.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are thrilled to bring our distinctive home designs to the Sierra Madre market with the introduction of Bailey Canyon Estates," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "Bailey Canyon Estates exemplifies the superior craftsmanship and luxury lifestyle for which Toll Brothers is known, and we are excited to bring this highly anticipated new home community to such a special location."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Bailey Canyon Estates, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a897dd8-f7a2-4429-a20a-69de3184b968

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)