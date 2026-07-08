Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Size to Reach USD 1,397.24 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Size was valued at USD 667.31 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,397.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.67% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding insurance coverage, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing adoption of advanced medical devices are driving market growth across hospitals, physician offices, and healthcare systems worldwide.

The market for medical device reimbursement is constantly growing owing to rising expenditure on healthcare, growing acceptance of advanced medical technology, and an increase in the occurrence of chronic disease. Reimbursement policies that are favorable in the developed countries promote the use of advanced devices, such as intelligent implants, robotic surgery tools, and wearable health devices in healthcare.





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Insurance Coverage Expansion and Value-Based Care Drive Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Growth

The development of healthcare initiatives by governments, along with insurance schemes, offers tremendous market opportunities for medical device reimbursement, with India's Ayushman Bharat program and its kind offering an environment conducive to investment in private sector healthcare. The adoption of IoMT wearables, AI diagnostics, and blockchain healthcare management systems is fueling the transformation of healthcare into decentralized and technology-enabled care, with the emergence of smart wearable devices offering immense reimbursement opportunities.

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Claim, Underpaid Claims Dominated the Market; Fully Paid Claims Segment to Show Significant Growth Globally

Underpaid claims will occupy the biggest market share of 82.10% revenue in 2024 as a result of payment process inefficiency, billing process challenges, claim denials, coding issues, and insurance companies’ coverage restrictions in markets characterized by volatile reimbursement regulations. Fully Paid Claims will exhibit significant growth during 2026-2035 as a result of the pressure on payers and governments for improving the payment process efficiency, value-based healthcare delivery model implementation, and financial sustainability.

By Payer, Public Payers Dominated the Market; Private Payers Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The largest revenue market share was dominated by public payers with 68.09%, due to the high availability of medical devices through the health care coverage provided by Medicare, Medicaid, and national health service with standardized device coverage and payment options. Private payers are estimated to hold the highest CAGR of about 7.82% between 2026 and 2035, due to increased portfolios of private health insurance companies in light of rising costs of chronic disease treatments.

By Service Provider, Physician Offices Dominated the Market; Hospitals Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Physician offices have taken the largest market share of 48.04% due to their role in treating chronic diseases and providing outpatients care as a point of patient contact for device-based reimbursements in 2024. The hospitals segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to the growing use of advanced medical equipment such as robotic surgery and intelligent monitoring systems.

North America Leads the Medical Devices Reimbursement Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America region led the medical devices reimbursement market with around 46.23% share of the global market share in 2024 because of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, robust reimbursement policy, higher insurance coverage, and established medical devices infrastructure. The U.S. alone represents around 83% of the revenue generated by the region due to Medicare and Medicaid infrastructure, CMS regulatory guidelines for reimbursement, and higher per capita healthcare expenditure.

The U.S. Medical Devices Reimbursement Market is estimated at around USD 284.26 Billion in 2025 and expected to cross USD 583.70 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.46%. The growth of the market can be attributed to the well-established third-party payer infrastructure such as Medicare and Medicaid, CMS regulatory framework that speeds up the process of reimbursement, and healthcare expenditure.

The Europe Medical Devices Reimbursement Market is estimated to be USD 187.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 378.8 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% during 2026–2035. Germany emerges as the leader in medical devices reimbursement in Europe through its statutory health insurance system that covers over 90% of the population through efficient reimbursement pathways mainly through publicly financed sickness funds.

Asia Pacific region is seen as the fastest growing regional market due to the anticipated CAGR of 8.66% owing to developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing government insurance coverage programs, and increasing advanced medical device demand in the rising middle-class. China, India, and Japan have continued with their reimbursement strategies through which they manage their out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare with prevalence of chronic diseases and shift towards value-based care driving investments in long-term affordability programs.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

UnitedHealth Group

Allianz SE

Nippon Life Insurance Company

Aviva plc

WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Aetna Inc.

BNP Paribas

Cigna Healthcare

Humana Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

Medtronic plc

Anthem, Inc. (Elevance Health)

Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Centene Corporation

Kaiser Permanente

AXA S.A.

MetLife, Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Optum Rx (UnitedHealth Group)

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Recent Developments:

2025: CMS issued a National Coverage Decision establishing Medicare coverage for implantable pulmonary artery pressure sensors for heart failure treatment, expanding advanced cardiac monitoring technology access.

CMS issued a National Coverage Decision establishing Medicare coverage for implantable pulmonary artery pressure sensors for heart failure treatment, expanding advanced cardiac monitoring technology access. 2025: Optum Rx announced a shift to cost-based reimbursement model aligning payments with actual pharmacy expenses supporting over 24,000 independent pharmacies with full implementation targeted January 2028.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REIMBURSEMENT CLAIM TYPE & PAYER METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across underpaid and payment timeline reduction across public and private payer deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across underpaid and payment timeline reduction across public and private payer deployments globally. PUBLIC & PRIVATE PAYER COVERAGE METRICS – helps you evaluate Medicare and Medicaid device coverage investment trends and specialist reimbursement policy provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate Medicare and Medicaid device coverage investment trends and specialist reimbursement policy provider competitive positioning globally. VALUE-BASED CARE & OUTCOMES METRICS – helps you analyze value-based reimbursement model adoption and payer-provider partnership development across diverse healthcare system verticals globally.

– helps you analyze value-based reimbursement model adoption and payer-provider partnership development across diverse healthcare system verticals globally. DIGITAL HEALTH & WEARABLE DEVICE REIMBURSEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in IoT wearable coverage adoption and blockchain-enabled healthcare management system procurement across global medical device reimbursement organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in IoT wearable coverage adoption and blockchain-enabled healthcare management system procurement across global medical device reimbursement organizations. EMERGING MARKET INSURANCE FRAMEWORK METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in structured reimbursement framework development and Middle Eastern healthcare markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in structured reimbursement framework development and Middle Eastern healthcare markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & REIMBURSEMENT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on reimbursement code portfolio coverage and geographic healthcare system footprint globally.

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 667.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,397.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.67% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Claim (Underpaid, Fully Paid), Payer (Public Payers, Private Payers)

• by Service Provider (Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others)

• By End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratories) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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