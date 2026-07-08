Information on the voting rights attached to the shares issued by AB Akola Group

In accordance with the Share Grant Rules, on 8 July 2026 the Company transferred (granted) 1,000 treasury shares to employee of the Group.

Following the transfer of treasury shares to employee, which has been recorded in the securities accounts, the number of treasury shares held by the Company changed and amounted to 1,962,007 shares. As a result, the number of voting rights used for calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders has changed. Therefore, the Company hereby publishes updated information on the Company's issued shares.

Information on the issued shares of AB Akola Group as of 8 July 2026:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN LT0000128092 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 167,170,481 Authorised capital, EUR 48,479,439.49 The Company’s treasury shares 1,962,007 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 165,208,474

*According to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company’s acquired own shares do not grant voting rights and are therefore excluded when determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail: m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403